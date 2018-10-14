Here’s What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Presidential candidate Seán Gallagher with his Son Bobby in Glenroe Open Farm, Wicklow Source: Kinlan Photography

WORLD

European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. Source: PA Images

#BREXIT: Last-ditch talks between UK and EU officials aimed at reaching an agreement on trade rules for Northern Ireland have broken down in Brussels.

#CANONISED: Murdered Archbishop Oscar Romero was made saint by Pope Francis, as President Higgins led the congratulations from Ireland.

#NEPAL: Nine climbers were killed in a freak accident during a violent storm on Nepal’s Mount Gurja.

PARTING SHOT

Source: James/Facebook

Today was a beautiful day across much of the country, a huge contrast with Storm Callum from just 48 hours ago. The extent of the contrast was captured perfectly in Tramore by James Hennessy.