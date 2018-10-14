Here’s What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Independent TDs Michael Lowry and Noel Grealish announced their continued support of the government in crucial Dáil votes.
- Garda Superintendent David Taylor was suspended from the force following findings about him in the Charleton report.
- Eir said that all of its phone and broadband services were restored after yesterday’s widespread outage.
- It was revealed that shots were fired at a Dublin house in a case of mistaken identity.
- A new poll showed that three out of five voters think the President should give up all pensions while in office.
- Gardaí are investigating after a man in his 40s was killed in a house fire in west Cork.
WORLD
#BREXIT: Last-ditch talks between UK and EU officials aimed at reaching an agreement on trade rules for Northern Ireland have broken down in Brussels.
#CANONISED: Murdered Archbishop Oscar Romero was made saint by Pope Francis, as President Higgins led the congratulations from Ireland.
#NEPAL: Nine climbers were killed in a freak accident during a violent storm on Nepal’s Mount Gurja.
PARTING SHOT
Today was a beautiful day across much of the country, a huge contrast with Storm Callum from just 48 hours ago. The extent of the contrast was captured perfectly in Tramore by James Hennessy.
