Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of the news this Christmas Eve.

IRELAND

The scene on the N7 this evening where a car crashed after it sped away from gardaí. Source: Eamonn Farrell

WORLD

Winter sunshine at the Kelpies on the Forth and Clyde canal at Falkirk. Source: : Andrew Milligan/PA Images

#NORTH KOREA: US President Donald Trump has said that China has been “caught red handed” allowing oil shipments into sanction-hit North Korea.

#KREMLIN: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that an explosion that tore through a St. Petersburg supermarket was “an act of terror”.

#AFGHANISTAN: More than 40 people were killed and dozens were wounded in a suicide blast targeting Shiites in Kabul.

PARTING SHOT

Bono appears on our cover. In the story, U2's frontman discusses his band, the state of the world, what he learned from almost dying and more https://t.co/QD3515NktH pic.twitter.com/ISBCZeUCNU — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) December 27, 2017 Source: Rolling Stone /Twitter

U2 frontman Bono sat down for an in-depth interview with Rolling Stone magazine and talked about his life and the band he’s spent over 40 years as a member of.

His comments about ‘girly music’ haven’t gone down quite as well, however.