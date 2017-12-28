Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of the news this Christmas Eve.
IRELAND
- Three teenagers have been arrested and one person was hospitalised when a car crashed after it sped away from gardaí on the N7.
- An Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to LA was forced to make an emergency landing in Shannon Airport.
- The deadline has passed for the owner of a Euromillions Plus ticket worth €500,000 to claim their prize.
- Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said his party is taking time to ‘reflect’ on their stance ahead of the planned abortion referendum.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the Department of Justice is to be split in two.
- Numerous snow-ice weather warnings are in place around the country.
- A quantity of drugs was found in an army barracks in Dublin.
- Ireland’s fertility rate was shown as the second-highest in Europe.
WORLD
#NORTH KOREA: US President Donald Trump has said that China has been “caught red handed” allowing oil shipments into sanction-hit North Korea.
#KREMLIN: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that an explosion that tore through a St. Petersburg supermarket was “an act of terror”.
#AFGHANISTAN: More than 40 people were killed and dozens were wounded in a suicide blast targeting Shiites in Kabul.
PARTING SHOT
U2 frontman Bono sat down for an in-depth interview with Rolling Stone magazine and talked about his life and the band he’s spent over 40 years as a member of.
His comments about ‘girly music’ haven’t gone down quite as well, however.
