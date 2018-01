Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Dáil has passed legislation to allow pubs to serve alcohol on Good Friday. Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

David Turpin and his wife Louise Turpin appear in court California accused of abusing their 13 children. Source: Gina Ferazzi via PA

#INDIA: Riot police were deployed outside dozens of Indian cinemas ahead of the screening of a controversial film.

#SWITZERLAND: It turned out that a mummified corpse uncovered in the city of Basel is directly related to current UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

#CHINA: Ethical questions have been raised after monkeys were cloned in China.

PARTING SHOT

Walking around Temple Bar on Good Friday telling tourists you can’t buy a pint was a popular pastime for many an Irish person – journalists included.

Sadly, no more.

From this year on, you will now be able to buy a pint down your local without worrying about the gardaí knocking on the door outside.

At least you can watch the fun we had in years gone by.

