Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

IRELAND
- The DÃ¡il passed legislationÂ allowing alcohol to be sold on Good Friday.
- A teenager accused of stabbing a woman he met on a dating app has been refused bail for a fourth time.
- It emerged thatÂ 34 people have died so farÂ from flu this season.
- Dublin Bus announced it was changing 17 bus routes to try ease congestion around College Green.
- Leo Varadkarâ€™sÂ approval rating is now higherÂ than any taoiseach since Bertie Ahern.
- Over â‚¬80k worth of psychedelic drugs were seized in Cork.
- It emerged how taxi drivers who feel unsafe carrying suspicious fareÂ are now able to covertlyÂ tip-off gardaÃÂ if they fear they are about to be robbed.
WORLDÂ
#INDIA: Riot police were deployed outside dozens of Indian cinemas ahead of the screening of a controversial film.
#SWITZERLAND: It turned out thatÂ a mummified corpse uncovered in the city of Basel is directly related to current UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.
#CHINA: Ethical questions have been raised after monkeys were cloned in China.
PARTING SHOT
Walking around Temple Bar on Good Friday telling tourists you canâ€™t buy a pint was aÂ popular pastime for many an Irish person â€“ journalists included.
Sadly, no more.
From this year on, you will now be able to buy a pint down your local without worrying about the gardaÃ knocking on the door outside.
At least you can watch the fun we had in years gone by.Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
