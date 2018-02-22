Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Rugby legend Donncha O’Callaghan and Wexford hurler Lee Chin launching the Centra Live Well healthy living initiative, Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

WORLD

Artist Arabella Dorman puts the final touches to her display Canterbury Cathedral. Source: Gareth Fuller/PA Images

#FLORIDA SHOOTING: US President Donald Trump tweeted support for the National Rifle Association but also backed raising the age at which some guns can be purchased to 21.

#SYRIA SIEGE: Government forces are reported to have carried out a wave of air and artillery strikes on the besieged rebel-held Ghouta region for a fifth day. (BBC News)

#ST JAMES’S PALACE: A package containing white powder and an allegedly racist message sent to Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle is being treated as a hate crime.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Ian West/PA Images

This photo may look innocent enough, but it caused somewhat of a furore when people questioned why the men were wearing jackets and Jennifer Lawrence was not.

Well, the Oscar winner has spoken out, saying she was perfectly happy about the whole thing. Here’s the story.