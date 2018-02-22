Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Supreme Court has been hearing a second day of arguments about the rights of the unborn under the Constitution.
- The trial of Patrick Hutch has been adjourned for a month to allow an investigation into the circumstances of the death of the lead investigator.
- Fine Gael Senator Catherine Noone has raised concerns about bullying and sexism from one of her male colleagues.
- The prison sentence imposed on former sports coach Bill Kenneally for abusing 10 teenage boys in the 1980s was upheld.
- Minister Simon Harris said PTSB should appear before the Oireachtas Finance Committee over the bank’s planned loan sale.
- A Dublin man went on trial accused of carrying out three attacks on women over a five-year period.
- The HSE has apologised to the partner of a man who died due to a “catastrophic failure of healthcare”.
- Bill Cullen lodged €120 million High Court challenge over the shutdown of his former business.
WORLD
#FLORIDA SHOOTING: US President Donald Trump tweeted support for the National Rifle Association but also backed raising the age at which some guns can be purchased to 21.
#SYRIA SIEGE: Government forces are reported to have carried out a wave of air and artillery strikes on the besieged rebel-held Ghouta region for a fifth day. (BBC News)
#ST JAMES’S PALACE: A package containing white powder and an allegedly racist message sent to Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle is being treated as a hate crime.
PARTING SHOT
This photo may look innocent enough, but it caused somewhat of a furore when people questioned why the men were wearing jackets and Jennifer Lawrence was not.
Well, the Oscar winner has spoken out, saying she was perfectly happy about the whole thing. Here’s the story.
