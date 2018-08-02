Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Irish Ryanair pilots announced another day of strike action.
- The HSE issued a warning after four cases of measles were reported to it.
- A man died after a house fire in Cavan.
- A Gsoc report into the Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder investigation has been published.
- A boy (13) charged with the murder of Ana Kriegel was released on bail.
- Gardaí are investigating nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene.
- Ireland qualified for the semi-finals of the Hockey World Cup with a penalty shootout win over India.
- It was confirmed that over 150 post offices are to close.
- A Dublin man was found guilty of the murders of Anthony Burnett and Joseph Redmond.
WORLD
#ZIMBABWE: The African nation was on edge as troops opened fire on protests against alleged electoral fraud.
#EUROPE: Temperatures in Spain and Portugal climbed into the high 40s as dangerous heatwave gripped the continent.
#CORSICA: Five people died after a flash flood in Corsica.
PARTING SHOT
Skinny eyebrows are now a thing, supposedly. I dunno when chunky ones were a thing either but, alas, here we are.
Rihanna has this month graced the cover of Vogue magazine sporting the skinny brows and the fashion world let out a yelp of trepidation, according to our good pals over at the DailyEdge.ie.
HD or not HD – that’s the question. (I’m not even sorry)
COMMENTS