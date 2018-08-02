Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Activity in the Phoenix Park Dublin as it gets ready for the visit of Pope Francis. Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Opposition MDC party supporters protest in the streets of Harare during clashes with police Source: Mujahis Safodien via .PA

#ZIMBABWE: The African nation was on edge as troops opened fire on protests against alleged electoral fraud.

#EUROPE: Temperatures in Spain and Portugal climbed into the high 40s as dangerous heatwave gripped the continent.

#CORSICA: Five people died after a flash flood in Corsica.

PARTING SHOT

Skinny eyebrows are now a thing, supposedly. I dunno when chunky ones were a thing either but, alas, here we are.

Rihanna has this month graced the cover of Vogue magazine sporting the skinny brows and the fashion world let out a yelp of trepidation, according to our good pals over at the DailyEdge.ie.

HD or not HD – that’s the question. (I’m not even sorry)

Rihanna's new eyebrows.... Source: Vogue