Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Businessman Peter Casey has announced he is running for the presidency, the third former Dragon’s Den star to do so.
- Freddie Thompson was found guilty of the July 2016 murder of David Douglas.
- A second teenage boy accused of the murder of Kildare schoolgirl Anastasia Kriegel has been sent forward for trial.
- Gardaí have begun an investigation after a number of headstones were damaged in a Dublin cemetery.
- Luas drivers could launch industrial action over an ongoing dispute about their lunch arrangements.
- The CEO of Tusla Fred McBride of has resigned from the position.
- A complaint about a Ryanair ad that “promoted excessive drinking” has been upheld.
- Gardaí are investigating a spate of burglaries in north Dublin including one in which a pensioner was tied up.
WORLD
#ME TOO: French actor Gerard Depardieu has issued a strong denial after it emerged he faces an inquiry into allegations of rape and sexual assault.
#VISA: US whistleblower Chelsea Manning could be banned from entering Australia as part of speaking tour she’s engaged in.
PARTING SHOT
Source: Element Pictures/Vimeo
Acclaimed writer Roddy Doyle is known for being able to accurately portray life in working class Dublin, and for his next project he’s chosen to focus on a family experiencing homelessness.
Rosie, a film directed by Paddy Breathnach and based on a screenplay written by Doyle, is being released in October,
