Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Brooke Rose (4) from Dublin starting her first day of school in Gardiner Street Primary School. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

UK Prime Minister Theresa May visits a Salvation Army centre in Lagos, Nigeria. Source: Stefan Rousseau/PA Images

#ME TOO: French actor Gerard Depardieu has issued a strong denial after it emerged he faces an inquiry into allegations of rape and sexual assault.

#VISA: US whistleblower Chelsea Manning could be banned from entering Australia as part of speaking tour she’s engaged in.

PARTING SHOT



Source: Element Pictures/Vimeo

Acclaimed writer Roddy Doyle is known for being able to accurately portray life in working class Dublin, and for his next project he’s chosen to focus on a family experiencing homelessness.

Rosie, a film directed by Paddy Breathnach and based on a screenplay written by Doyle, is being released in October,