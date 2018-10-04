Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Anna Daly with at the launch of the Temple Street Foundation’s annual 'Trick or Treat for Temple Street' Source: Mark Stedman

WORLD

Protesters hold up signs during a protest against Us Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Source: Douliery Olivier/ABACA

#USA: The FBI said it has found no evidence to corroborate assault claims against Brett Kavanaugh.

#UK: Nearly 60,000 pregnancy tests were recalled after false positive results.

#NETHERLANDS: The Dutch expelled ‘Russian agents’ after uncovering a cyber attack on a chemical weapons watchdog.

PARTING SHOT

So, TheJournal.ie decided to hit the road last night to see what all the late night fuss with Krispy Kreme was all about.

It didn’t disappoint. You can read about our experience here.

The drive-through. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland