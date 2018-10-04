Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardaí appealed to the public to look out for a missing 20-year-old woman.
- Engineers said that there is more subsidence near the Monaghan sink hole site.
- The Special Criminal Court heard that a tracking device was placed in the phone of gangland murder victim Noel Kirwan prior to his death.
- Michael D Higgins said he will return €200k Áras balance before the end of his term.
- A company headed by presidential candidate Sean Gallagher is in the High Court attempting to settle a dispute with a tenant.
- The Government lost a vote in the Dáil over whether to declare a national housing emergency.
- A minister warned that Ireland is approaching a waste landfill situation.
- A man who regularly abused his granddaughter has had his sentence cut on appeal.
WORLD
#USA: The FBI said it has found no evidence to corroborate assault claims against Brett Kavanaugh.
#UK: Nearly 60,000 pregnancy tests were recalled after false positive results.
#NETHERLANDS: The Dutch expelled ‘Russian agents’ after uncovering a cyber attack on a chemical weapons watchdog.
PARTING SHOT
So, TheJournal.ie decided to hit the road last night to see what all the late night fuss with Krispy Kreme was all about.
It didn’t disappoint. You can read about our experience here.
