This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 4 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s what got people talking today.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 4 Oct 2018, 8:53 PM
1 hour ago 1,801 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4269387

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE 4 Trick or Treat for Temple St Anna Daly with at the launch of the Temple Street Foundation’s annual 'Trick or Treat for Temple Street' Source: Mark Stedman

WORLD

People protest against Us Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh - DC Protesters hold up signs during a protest against Us Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Source: Douliery Olivier/ABACA

#USA: The FBI said it has found no evidence to corroborate assault claims against Brett Kavanaugh.

#UK: Nearly 60,000 pregnancy tests were recalled after false positive results.

#NETHERLANDS: The Dutch expelled ‘Russian agents’ after uncovering a cyber attack on a chemical weapons watchdog.

PARTING SHOT

So, TheJournal.ie decided to hit the road last night to see what all the late night fuss with Krispy Kreme was all about. 

It didn’t disappoint. You can read about our experience here

001Krispy Kreme_90554899 The drive-through. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí seek help to trace 14-year-old missing from her Dublin home since 29 September
    45,080  18
    2
    		Teenager who was 26 weeks pregnant thought she 'was getting chubby' before giving birth in kitchen
    39,656  41
    3
    		'Don't call me love': Judge reprimands claimant over his language
    36,740  0
    Fora
    1
    		Dublin Port's move to introduce random drug testing for veteran staff has been slapped down
    268  0
    2
    		Freelancer marketplace Advisable has sealed €1m from some big-name Irish investors
    213  0
    3
    		Low VAT rates may be divisive now, but looser EU rules could open a whole new can of worms
    160  0
    The42
    1
    		'There's a lot of crybabies out there' - Roy Keane says players need to get on with it despite manager rows
    21,688  72
    2
    		O'Neill 'surprised' by report claiming Declan Rice has chosen England
    21,583  58
    3
    		Harry Arter returns to Ireland squad after clear-the-air talks with Roy Keane
    19,324  45
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Do you think people queuing for Krispy Kreme are out of their minds?
    5,869  1
    2
    		Kim Kardashian's bodyguard is being sued for $6 million for failing to protect her in Paris... it's The Dredge
    5,190  0
    3
    		Kim Kardashian apologised for glorifying anorexia because she had nothing left to hide behind
    5,129  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Tracking device was put under car of murdered Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan, court hears
    Tracking device was put under car of murdered Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan, court hears
    Irish surgeon accused of fraud suggested staff on his estate involved in burglary
    Man who left schoolmate deaf in one ear in brawl was 'jealous' he was with a girl at the nightclub
    GARDAí
    Driver who said sat nav directed him down Dublin's Grafton Street had expired NCT and no L plates
    Driver who said sat nav directed him down Dublin's Grafton Street had expired NCT and no L plates
    This 20-year-old woman has been missing from Kildare since yesterday evening
    Gardaí seek help to trace 14-year-old missing from her Dublin home since 29 September
    DUBLIN
    European investment group to acquire Clerys building in deal reportedly worth over â¬60m
    European investment group to acquire Clerys building in deal reportedly worth over €60m
    How I Spend My Money: An editor on €41,000 trying to save for a deposit
    Dublin man who groped woman as she slept at house party jailed for 11 months

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie