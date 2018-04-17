Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

4th Class students from St Malachy’s joined the members of the Deaf community at the Deaf Village in Cabra to view artwork made by both groups. Source: Mark Stedman

WORLD

European lawmakers raise placards reading Stop the War in Syria as French President Emmanuel Macron delivers his speech at the European Parliament. Source: Jean Francois Badias via PA

#USA: A woman is in a critical condition in the US after a plane engine exploded mid-flight.



#SALISBURY: The nerve agent used to poison a former Russian spy and his daughter in the English town of Salisbury last month was delivered “in a liquid form”.

#RUSSIA: An animal welfare group criticised the use of a bear to hand the football over to the referee at the start of a Russian third division game.

PARTING SHOT

We’ve all gone a bit mad with the gin now, haven’t we? What ever happened to Cork Dry (other drinks available) with an auld splash of tonic? Now it’s all juniper this, black pepper that – drinks served in glasses bigger than a baby’s head.

Well, for all you gin lovers out Wesht, the DailyEdge is reporting that Galway is to get its own gin parlour with over 500 types of the drink.

That’ll keep the connoisseurs busy.

Source: Shutterstock