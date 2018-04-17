Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Legendary country icon Big Tom died at the age of 81.
- It emerged that landlords who raise rents more than the allowed limit will face criminal charges under planned new laws.
- The brother of a man found dead found dead at the Emergency Department at Tallaght Hospital has questioned how nobody noticed his brother sitting motionless for hours.
- After months of horrific conditions, Met Éireann forecast lovely weather for the next week or so.
- Six people were arrested in Dublin as part of an operation targeting drug dealing and money laundering in Ireland, New Zealand and Australia.
- The Russian ambassador to Ireland said that “as far as we can see, there was no attack in Syria”.
- A woman received serious injuries after she was knocked down by a car in Swords, north Dublin.
- Leo Varadkar said that he is considering new laws to ensure the protection of journalistic sources.
WORLD
#USA: A woman is in a critical condition in the US after a plane engine exploded mid-flight.
#SALISBURY: The nerve agent used to poison a former Russian spy and his daughter in the English town of Salisbury last month was delivered “in a liquid form”.
#RUSSIA: An animal welfare group criticised the use of a bear to hand the football over to the referee at the start of a Russian third division game.
PARTING SHOT
We’ve all gone a bit mad with the gin now, haven’t we? What ever happened to Cork Dry (other drinks available) with an auld splash of tonic? Now it’s all juniper this, black pepper that – drinks served in glasses bigger than a baby’s head.
Well, for all you gin lovers out Wesht, the DailyEdge is reporting that Galway is to get its own gin parlour with over 500 types of the drink.
That’ll keep the connoisseurs busy.
