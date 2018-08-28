Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- It was confirmed that the presidential election will be held on Friday 26 October.
- An enormous fire engulfed a flagship Primark store in a historic 230-year-old Belfast building.
- A 13-year-old boy accused of the murder of Kildare schoolgirl Anastasia Kriegel has been sent forward to trial.
- An Post has announced the closure of 159 rural post offices across 25 counties.
- Hosepipe bans are to continue until the end of next month across 16 counties.
- Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy says he expects to see an increase in the latest homeless figures.
- More people are returning to Ireland than leaving the country for the first time since 2009.
- Gardaí are investigating an alleged incident of racial abuse involving the Rose of Tralee winner Kirsten Mate Maher.
- Bono has said that he’s proud of how European countries “rallied behind Ireland on the border issue” in Brexit negotiations.
WORLD
#FAKE NEWS: US President Donald Trump has taken aim at Google, claiming that news search results were “rigged” against him.
#BREXIT: UK Prime Minister Theresa May has said that a no-deal Brexit “wouldn’t be a walk in the park” but “wouldn’t be the end of the world”.
#BEIJING: China looks set to scrap its two-child policy by 2020, overhauling decades of family-planning rules.
PARTING SHOT
Ahead of a visit to Robben Island in South Africa, Theresa May was asked by Channel 4 News whether she agreed with Margaret Thatcher’s assertion that Nelson Mandela was a terrorist. She didn’t answer the question.
