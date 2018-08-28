Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The blaze from the Bank Building in Belfast which caught fire today. Source: Liam McBurney/PA Images

WORLD

US President Donald Trump holds up a World Cup jersey given to him as a gift by Fifa President Gianni Infantino Source: UPI/PA Images

#FAKE NEWS: US President Donald Trump has taken aim at Google, claiming that news search results were “rigged” against him.

#BREXIT: UK Prime Minister Theresa May has said that a no-deal Brexit “wouldn’t be a walk in the park” but “wouldn’t be the end of the world”.

#BEIJING: China looks set to scrap its two-child policy by 2020, overhauling decades of family-planning rules.

PARTING SHOT

Ahead of a visit to Robben Island in South Africa, Theresa May was asked by Channel 4 News whether she agreed with Margaret Thatcher’s assertion that Nelson Mandela was a terrorist. She didn’t answer the question.