Here’s What Happened Today: Tuesday

IRELAND
Budget 2019
- The government announced Budget 2019, here are the main points.
- The price of a packet of cigarettes is set to go up by 50c.
- Parents are to get an extra two weeks’ paid parental leave.
- A number of measures to tackle the housing crisis were announced.
- All weekly social welfare payments are to increase by €5.
- The government were accused of catering for landlords and not tenants.
- €12 million was dedicated to the roll out of abortion services.
- The inheritance tax threshold from parents to children was increased by €10,000.
- The carbon tax was not increased.
- An Garda Síochána is to recruit 800 new officers after a €60 million funding increase.
Other Irish news
- The first of two funeral masses for Emma Mhic Mhathuna took place in Kerry.
- Gardaí are investigating an apparent threat to carry out a shooting at a Dublin school.
- A Dublin model is facing a garda probe for allegedly stashing drug money.
- 45 people were diagnosed with mumps following an outbreak in the west.
- Met Éireann has warned about ‘a ferocious looking beast’ of a storm that could hit Ireland on Thursday.
WORLD
#BRETT KAVANAUGH: Speaking at the judge’s Supreme Court swearing-in, US President Donald Trump said that Brett Kavanaugh was owed an apology.
#BITES THE DUST: US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley resigned from her post.
#BULGARIA: A man was detained as part of the probe into the killing of Bulgarian journalist Viktoria Marinova.
PARTING SHOTSource: Andri Ragettli/YouTube
Freestyle skier Andri Ragettli completed an elaborate obstacle course on his 53rd attempt, and he looks only wrecked after it.
