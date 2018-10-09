This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 9 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here’s What Happened Today: Tuesday

Budget 2019 delivered in the Dáil, Emma Mhic Mhathuna funeral, and Nikki Haley quits.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 9 Oct 2018, 9:08 PM
1 hour ago 5,289 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4277485

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Full Monty Launch1 The cast of The Full Monty ahead of their week-long run at the INEC Killarney. Source: Valerie O’Sullivan

Budget 2019
Other Irish news

WORLD

SNP autumn conference Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon makes her keynote speech at the SNP conference in Glasgow. Source: PA Images

#BRETT KAVANAUGH: Speaking at the judge’s Supreme Court swearing-in, US President Donald Trump said that Brett Kavanaugh was owed an apology.

#BITES THE DUST: US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley resigned from her post.

#BULGARIA: A man was detained as part of the probe into the killing of Bulgarian journalist Viktoria Marinova.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Andri Ragettli/YouTube

Freestyle skier Andri Ragettli completed an elaborate obstacle course on his 53rd attempt, and he looks only wrecked after it.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Budget 2019: Here are the main points you need to know
    120,109  131
    2
    		Dublin model under garda probe for stashing Kinahan-linked drug money
    106,291  31
    3
    		Met Éireann warns of 'ferocious looking beast' as storm expected to hit overnight on Thursday
    77,103  28
    Fora
    1
    		'A black day for Irish tourism': Restaurants have called for Shane Ross's head
    861  0
    2
    		Budget 2019: These are all of the key developments as they happened
    720  0
    3
    		Budget 2019: Here's everything you need to know about today's announcement
    642  0
    The42
    1
    		'One-punch fatality' a prospect with the current run of GAA club match violence
    27,215  55
    2
    		'We need to protect and respect a player’s right to medical confidentiality'
    25,332  63
    3
    		Burke and Towell among the players cut from Ireland squad for double header
    15,842  37
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Rebecca Humphries says Seann Walsh branded her 'a psycho' when she questioned his behaviour
    6,093  0
    2
    		Busy Philipps said James Franco 'threw her flat on her back' while filming Freaks and Geeks... it's The Dredge
    4,852  0
    3
    		The #WhenIWas hashtag is a snapshot into the lived experience of millions of girls
    3,958  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HEALTH
    Michael Harty to vote against Budget over 'uninspired' and 'inadequate' measures
    Michael Harty to vote against Budget over 'uninspired' and 'inadequate' measures
    Superbug linked to deaths of eight patients at Limerick hospitals
    Most people want cost of cigarettes increased by fiver to fund cancer treatments
    GARDAí
    Appeal renewed to help find teen missing since 22 September
    Appeal renewed to help find teen missing since 22 September
    Gardaí to recruit 800 new officers with €60 million funding increase
    Garda investigation launched after threat to carry out shooting at north Dublin school
    DUBLIN
    Man killed after row over who owned can of drink, court hears
    Man killed after row over who owned can of drink, court hears
    1,000 home development gets the green light in south county Dublin
    Woman injured after man hijacks car at St James's Hospital
    CORK
    Cash and gold coins found during search over â¬3.5 million fraudulent claims
    Cash and gold coins found during search over €3.5 million fraudulent claims
    Cork local investigated over hacking of council's parking app
    Gardaí arrest woman (40s) in connection with Macroom stabbing

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie