Wednesday 24 October, 2018
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s what made the news today.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 24 Oct 2018, 8:52 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

0577 Seagull Mural_90556958 Pictured are people as they walk past a mural of a seagull painted on a wall on Baggot street in Dublin city centre. Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Explosive Devices A police bomb squad was sent to CNN's offices in New York City and the newsroom was evacuated because of a suspicious package. Source: Richard Drew via PA

PARTING SHOT

Irish spoken at the House of Commons? Yep. It happened. First time since 1901 as well. 

Liz Saville-Roberts, a member of the Welsh party Plaid Cymru, spoke as Gaeilge as she called on Northern Ireland Secretary of State Karen Bradley to implement an Irish Language Act.

You can have a look here

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

