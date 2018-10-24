Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A 58-year old man was shot dead in Cork - a man in his 60s was arrested.
- Bord na Móna announced up to 430 redundancies.
- Revenue warned the public to beware of a new online scam targeting credit and debit card details.
- Gardaí arrested 22 people in a crackdown on burglary gangs.
- Families in Dublin 15 said they felt like they had been “left in limbo” after the closure of a number of schools due to safety concerns.
- It emerged that an Armagh man accused of murdered Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe to stand trial next year.
- Over 660,000 faulty defibrillators were recalled.
- A Dublin bus driver was found guilty of careless driving causing death.
- A man who stabbed, burned and beat his partner has been jailed for 9.5 years.
INTERNATIONAL
- #USA: The Clintons, Obamas and CNN news were sent suspected explosive devices in the US.
- #KHASHOGGI: Trump has pointed the finger at Saudi crown prince over murder of journalist.
- #RUSSIA: A news agency agency has said that a researcher at Russia’s Antarctic station has stabbed and injured a colleague in an apparent emotional breakdown.
PARTING SHOT
Irish spoken at the House of Commons? Yep. It happened. First time since 1901 as well.
Liz Saville-Roberts, a member of the Welsh party Plaid Cymru, spoke as Gaeilge as she called on Northern Ireland Secretary of State Karen Bradley to implement an Irish Language Act.
You can have a look here.Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
Comments have been closed for legal reasons.
