Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

IRELAND

Pictured are people as they walk past a mural of a seagull painted on a wall on Baggot street in Dublin city centre. Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A police bomb squad was sent to CNN's offices in New York City and the newsroom was evacuated because of a suspicious package. Source: Richard Drew via PA

#USA: The Clintons, Obamas and CNN news were sent suspected explosive devices in the US.

The Clintons, Obamas and CNN news were sent suspected explosive devices in the US. #KHASHOGGI: Trump has pointed the finger at Saudi crown prince over murder of journalist.

Trump has pointed the finger at Saudi crown prince over murder of journalist. #RUSSIA: A news agency agency has said that a researcher at Russia's Antarctic station has stabbed and injured a colleague in an apparent emotional breakdown.

PARTING SHOT

Irish spoken at the House of Commons? Yep. It happened. First time since 1901 as well.

Liz Saville-Roberts, a member of the Welsh party Plaid Cymru, spoke as Gaeilge as she called on Northern Ireland Secretary of State Karen Bradley to implement an Irish Language Act.

You can have a look here.

