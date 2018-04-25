Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Claire Peelo and the Holy Family School for the Deaf at the People of Tolka River Valley Concert. Source: Mark Stedman

WORLD

St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay in the English northeast coast. Source: Owen Humphreys/PA Images

#COPENHAGEN: The Danish inventor found guilty of the premeditated murder and sexual assault of a Swedish journalist on his homemade submarine has been handed a life sentence.

#TORONTO: A Canadian man charged over the killing of 10 people with a van is believed to have had a grudge against women, who made up most of the victims.

#THE SIMPSONS: The actor who plays Apu on The Simpsons says he’s willing to step aside following the ongoing controversy over the character.

PARTING SHOT

Irish President Michael D Higgins has addressed the United Nations General Assembly, and invoked the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement as a template for world peace