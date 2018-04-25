Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A terminally ill woman who received the wrong cancer smear test results was awarded €2.5 million.
- An Irish man is in a critical condition after he was attacked near Anfield football ground in Liverpool.
- The parents of baby Mark Molloy, who died 22 minutes after his birth at Portlaoise Hospital, have said they are “very upset” over the outcome of an inquiry.
- An additional 3,400 victims of the tracker mortgage scandal have been identified.
- A 77-year-old father of six avoided a jail term for sexually assaulting his seven-year-old neighbour.
- Revenue has announced plans to scrap the traditional P60 and P45 forms.
- Cyclists staged a lie-down protest outside Leinster House calling for better safety on the roads.
- The anti-repeal Love Both group called for referendum discussions to focus on alternatives to abortion.
WORLD
#COPENHAGEN: The Danish inventor found guilty of the premeditated murder and sexual assault of a Swedish journalist on his homemade submarine has been handed a life sentence.
#TORONTO: A Canadian man charged over the killing of 10 people with a van is believed to have had a grudge against women, who made up most of the victims.
#THE SIMPSONS: The actor who plays Apu on The Simpsons says he’s willing to step aside following the ongoing controversy over the character.
Irish President Michael D Higgins has addressed the United Nations General Assembly, and invoked the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement as a template for world peace
