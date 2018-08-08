Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

This year's Kilkenny Arts Festival was launched today. Source: Pat Moore

World

Amiens Cathedral in France today hosted a centenary of the WW1 Battle of Amiens. Source: PA Images

#RECALL: The first recall in vote in UK history will open today as nationalist and republican parties in the North attempt to remove DUP MP Ian Paisley Jr from office.

#WEATHER: Wildfires scorched across Portugal’s southern Algarve region today as temperatures hit 45 degrees.

#INFOWARS: Twitter chief Jack Dorsey has defended his company’s decision to allow far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to continue using the platform.

#HOLLYWOOD: The Oscars are adding a new category to honour ‘popular films’ after a drop in ratings this year.

PARTING SHOT

Passionate pro-European Andy Pardy is mourning the potential of Britain’s last summer in the EU by driving around Europe, writing ‘Stop Brexit’ across the continent using a GPS tracker.