Here's What Happened Today: Friday

TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today's news.
IRELAND
- Ryanair cancelled 20 of its flights as it emerged that a fifth strike day by pilots was to go ahead.
- Staff at the Oberstown detention facility were threatened with disciplinary action by management after they refused to bring a detainee for ice cream.
- A woman was found dead at a direct provision centre in Galway.
- Ian Bailey has said he is disappointed with a watchdog’s report into the handling of the Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder case.
- Shane Ross defended his controversial ’Granny Grant’ idea.
- A man has died after a crash near Carnmore at around 2pm today.
- Sinn Féín’s Liadh Ní Riada rubbished claims that she was against vaccinations.
- An examiner was appointed to the Bradley’s Pharmacy Group.
INTERNATIONAL
#ZIMBABWE: The country’s opposition party has rejected what it said were the “fake” results of landmark elections in which President Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared victor.
#LAS VEGAS: Police said they still can’t find a reason why Stephen Paddock gunned down 58 people in October of last year.
#SPAIN: Two people have died in Spain as Europe was hit by a heatwave.
PARTING SHOT
The first full trailer for the highly-anticipated Black 47 has landed and it has got people talking.
Set in 1847, the nadir of the famine, the film follows the story of an Irish soldier called Feeney, who abandons his post in the British Army to return to the west of Ireland only to discover that most of his family are dead or starving.
So what do you think?Source: New Trailer Buzz/YouTube
