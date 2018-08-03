Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

East Cork Early Music Festival director Caitríona O’Mahony takes a well earned break from rehearsals. Source: Clare Keogh

INTERNATIONAL

Riot police enter the Bronte hotel, where a press conference by Zimbabwe opposition leader Nelson Chamisa was scheduled to take place. Source: AP/PA Images

#ZIMBABWE: The country’s opposition party has rejected what it said were the “fake” results of landmark elections in which President Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared victor.

#LAS VEGAS: Police said they still can’t find a reason why Stephen Paddock gunned down 58 people in October of last year.

#SPAIN: Two people have died in Spain as Europe was hit by a heatwave.

PARTING SHOT

The first full trailer for the highly-anticipated Black 47 has landed and it has got people talking.

Set in 1847, the nadir of the famine, the film follows the story of an Irish soldier called Feeney, who abandons his post in the British Army to return to the west of Ireland only to discover that most of his family are dead or starving.

So what do you think?