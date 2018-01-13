  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 13 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Saturday

A quick way to catch-up with the news as you start your day.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 13 Jan 2018, 8:53 AM
4 hours ago 5,596 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3795784
Image: Evrymmnt via Shutterstock
Image: Evrymmnt via Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #ME TOO: Irish actor Liam Neeson has said that “there is a bit of a witch hunt happening” in Hollywood, after being asked about harassment allegations and the Me Too movement.

2. #RACISM: African nations and Haiti have openly criticised US President Donald Trump for derogatory comments he made during an immigration meeting.

3. #WEATHER: A rainfall warning is in place in 12 counties until noon today.

4. #WHISTLEBLOWER: After a confusing day of revelations at yesterday’s sitting of the Disclosures Tribunal, here’s a quick round up of what we do and don’t know.

5. #EMIGRATION: Many Venezuelans in Ireland with expired passports are living in a state of limbo, unable to travel because of a printing shortage in their country.

6. #DIY: Kilkenny County Council has sent a booklet to its social housing tenants saying that they will have to cover the costs of certain internal and external repairs.

7. #ATHEIST IRELAND: There has been a call for bibles at polling stations to be removed and voting to be held at non-religious venues.

8. #STUDY: Women who regularly work the night shift in Europe and North America may face a 19% higher risk of cancer than those who work during the day.

9. #BUDDING GENIUS: The BT Young Scientist of the year was won by a 15-year-old Cork student who discovered certain antimicrobial effects of selected plants in his area.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Gardaí not treating death of man found in Dalkey laneway as suspicious
61,102  24
2
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after car stolen in Dublin with 13-month-old baby in the back seat
56,793  60
3
Motorists advised to take care as 3 separate rainfall warnings issued
55,894  25
Fora
1
'My parents said I'd made a bad decision leaving a secure job – we completely fell out'
2,564  0
2
Billionaire Dermot Desmond is suing over 'leaks' on his battle for Ireland's most expensive house
725  0
3
Heineken Ireland won't face investigation despite fears it shuts rivals out of pubs
423  0
The42
1
'She got away with absolute f**king murder!' The day Katie Taylor took on the boys of Ballyfermot
38,510  18
2
'It’s like a car racing game. No one ever picks the view when you're in the car'
33,233  23
3
How the US could become the Dublin GAA of the soccer world
32,242  39
DailyEdge.ie
1
Mark Wahlberg refused to approve Kevin Spacey's replacement in All The Money unless he was paid $1m
14,302  9
2
What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
7,529  0
3
Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things wants Kourtney Kardashian to "shake her salad" so Kim is making it happen
7,464  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Regency shooting: Witness was 'relieved' to see 'Garda' arrive, until 'he aimed his gun and shot a person'
Regency shooting: Witness was 'relieved' to see 'Garda' arrive, until 'he aimed his gun and shot a person'
Dermot Desmond takes court action over alleged leak to newspaper relating to sale of D4 home
Men go on trial accused of rape at 'VIP Jason Derulo afterparty'
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ not treating death of man found in Dalkey laneway as suspicious
Gardaí not treating death of man found in Dalkey laneway as suspicious
Man (50s) dies after slipping and falling into the water at Dublin Port
Gardaí seize drugs worth an estimated €200,000 and arrest one man in Cork
DUBLIN
GardaÃ­ appeal for witnesses after car stolen in Dublin with 13-month-old baby in the back seat
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after car stolen in Dublin with 13-month-old baby in the back seat
Announcement of site for Dublin injection centre delayed
Alternative accommodation secured for almost all homeless families staying in the Gresham Hotel
OPINION
'Social housing should not just be for people with low incomes â this creates ghettos'
'Social housing should not just be for people with low incomes – this creates ghettos'
Simon Coveney: 'Gaza is slightly smaller than County Louth but nearly 2 million people live in it'
Aodhán Ó Ríordáin: It's time to abolish single-sex schools

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie