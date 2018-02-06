Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ifrah Ahmed pictured at the Lighthouse Cinema for the worldwide social media #MeTooFGM campaign launch. Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Traders at the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street this morning. Source: PA Images

#WALL STREET: Wall Street Stocks worked their way back into positive territory after a low opening and a long period of uncertainty for the world’s markets.

#WIKILEAKS: A British judge upheld an arrest warrant for Julian Assange but delayed until next week her decision on a further application by his lawyers to cancel it.

#TAIWAN: A hotel on the east coast of Taiwan has collapsed after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake, the government said.

PARTING SHOT

Today marks a hundred years since women in Ireland got the right to vote and run in general elections and to mark the occasion, a suffragette’s ancestor smashed Dublin Castle’s windows.

The slightly strange celebration is an ode to the actions of Hanna Sheehy Skeffington who smashed Dublin Castle’s windows in 1918 to protest the fact that women still hadn’t the right to vote (and to protest against British occupation).

Following an application by Hanna’s granddaughter Micheline, Dublin Castle will erect a blue plaque in June to mark the spot where windows were smashed in an act of defiance.