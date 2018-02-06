  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -2 °C Wednesday 7 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Wall Street recovers, a George Hook complaint and 100 years since women in Ireland got the vote.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 6 Feb 2018, 8:59 PM
8 hours ago 7,343 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/3837741

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

6/2/2018 Worldwide social mediaÊThunderclapÊ#MeTooFGM Events Ifrah Ahmed pictured at the Lighthouse Cinema for the worldwide social media #MeTooFGM campaign launch. Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • A complaint was upheld about comments made by broadcaster George Hook about the responsibility of women in cases of rape
  • The Pro Life Campaign wants to become an adviser in a Supreme Court case on defining “the unborn” in the Constitution
  • Permanent TSB said that of its 31 customers that lost homes as a result of the tracker mortgage scandal, just seven have appealed their case
  • GPs were told they will be consulted regarding a GP-led abortion service
  • The National Maternity Hospital threatened to take the Minister for Health to court to avoid an external inquiry into death of Malak Thawley
  • Dublin Bus is continuously reviewing the capital’s ongoing traffic issues
  • A man in his 70s died in road crash in Galway despite attempts by passers-by to save his life
  • Vincent Browne has made a documentary on the life and career of Gerry Adams

WORLD

UPI 20180206 Traders at the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street this morning. Source: PA Images

#WALL STREET: Wall Street Stocks worked their way back into positive territory after a low opening and a long period of uncertainty for the world’s markets.

#WIKILEAKS: A British judge upheld an arrest warrant for Julian Assange but delayed until next week her decision on a further application by his lawyers to cancel it.

#TAIWAN: A hotel on the east coast of Taiwan has collapsed after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake, the government said.

PARTING SHOT

Today marks a hundred years since women in Ireland got the right to vote and run in general elections and to mark the occasion, a suffragette’s ancestor smashed Dublin Castle’s windows.

The slightly strange celebration is an ode to the actions of Hanna Sheehy Skeffington who smashed Dublin Castle’s windows in 1918 to protest the fact that women still hadn’t the right to vote (and to protest against British occupation).

Following an application by Hanna’s granddaughter Micheline, Dublin Castle will erect a blue plaque in June to mark the spot where windows were smashed in an act of defiance.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
What on earth is going on with the world's stock markets this morning?
41,201  92
2
Murder victim was stalked by her ex-boyfriend before being stabbed 75 times in Kent carpark
33,243  68
3
Poll: Do you use milk or water to make porridge?
32,494  55
Fora
1
'Partying plays a role in business and life - you make loads of connections'
336  0
2
Want to join the team at Fora? We're hiring a staff reporter
327  0
3
What on earth is going on with the world's stock markets this morning?
232  0
The42
1
Carbery ready to take rare turn at 10 against Italy
37,700  65
2
Galway man wins seven marathons across seven different continents in seven days
29,813  27
3
The lost genius of Irish football: Remembering Liam Whelan, Dublin's Busby Babe
21,156  20
DailyEdge.ie
1
How Well Do You Know Dublin?
16,812  2
2
RTÉ's documentary We Won The Lotto has everyone wondering what they'd do if they won
8,048  2
3
Conor McGregor got a bike with his name written on it in 24 carat gold... It's The Dredge
6,586  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Solicitor who brought small amount of cocaine into Mountjoy Prison given option to avoid conviction
Solicitor who brought small amount of cocaine into Mountjoy Prison given option to avoid conviction
Hugh Grant settles phone-hacking damages against UK newspapers
Rape trial: Woman tells court 'you cannot underestimate how scared you are in those situations'
GARDAí
Clare school bus stopped by gardaÃ­ due to 'badly worn' tyres and rust
Clare school bus stopped by gardaí due to 'badly worn' tyres and rust
Law to be changed to allow over 55s apply for job of new Garda Commissioner
Elderly man dies after Galway road crash despite efforts of passers-by
DUBLIN
Elderly residents were physically restrained by staff at Raheny nursing home
Elderly residents were physically restrained by staff at Raheny nursing home
Five staff members placed on paid leave after abuse allegation at Sunbeam House Services
How Well Do You Know Dublin?
FRANCE
Analysis: Peter O'Mahony's unseen work and all the Ireland rucks against France
Analysis: Peter O'Mahony's unseen work and all the Ireland rucks against France
Carbery ready to take rare turn at 10 against Italy
Epic 41 phases can deliver benefit beyond just a single win for Ireland

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie