Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A complaint was upheld about comments made by broadcaster George Hook about the responsibility of women in cases of rape
- The Pro Life Campaign wants to become an adviser in a Supreme Court case on defining “the unborn” in the Constitution
- Permanent TSB said that of its 31 customers that lost homes as a result of the tracker mortgage scandal, just seven have appealed their case
- GPs were told they will be consulted regarding a GP-led abortion service
- The National Maternity Hospital threatened to take the Minister for Health to court to avoid an external inquiry into death of Malak Thawley
- Dublin Bus is continuously reviewing the capital’s ongoing traffic issues
- A man in his 70s died in road crash in Galway despite attempts by passers-by to save his life
- Vincent Browne has made a documentary on the life and career of Gerry Adams
WORLD
#WALL STREET: Wall Street Stocks worked their way back into positive territory after a low opening and a long period of uncertainty for the world’s markets.
#WIKILEAKS: A British judge upheld an arrest warrant for Julian Assange but delayed until next week her decision on a further application by his lawyers to cancel it.
#TAIWAN: A hotel on the east coast of Taiwan has collapsed after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake, the government said.
PARTING SHOT
Today marks a hundred years since women in Ireland got the right to vote and run in general elections and to mark the occasion, a suffragette’s ancestor smashed Dublin Castle’s windows.
The slightly strange celebration is an ode to the actions of Hanna Sheehy Skeffington who smashed Dublin Castle’s windows in 1918 to protest the fact that women still hadn’t the right to vote (and to protest against British occupation).
Following an application by Hanna’s granddaughter Micheline, Dublin Castle will erect a blue plaque in June to mark the spot where windows were smashed in an act of defiance.Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
