The 9 at 9: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #CRITICISM: US President Donald Trump asked why the US would accept more immigrants from Haiti and “shithole countries” in Africa rather than places like Norway.

2. #HPV VACCINE: The HSE has advised parents to base decisions about the cervical cancer vaccine on medical advice and not from anonymous social media posts.

3. #LONDON AIN’T CALLING: Donald Trump has cancelled a planned brief visit to London, citing a sale by the Obama administration as his reason.

4. #SCANS: At least 72 patients at University Hospital Kerry will be recalled to the hospital due to concerns that their radiology scans were misinterpreted [Irish Examiner].

5. #COURTS: U2 drummer Larry Mullen has launched legal proceedings against a series of contractors over a proposed refurbishment of a north Dublin property.

6. #TIME’S UP: The host of this year’s IFTAs, Deirdre O’Kane, has said she’s open to wearing black in solidarity with women against sexual misconduct in the film world.

7. #SURVEY: Women are less prepared for retirement than men are, according to a new survey from Standard Life.

8. #PRETTY TAKEN: A-list actor Liam Neeson will receive a medal from Uachtarán Michael D Higgins later today.

9. #BT YOUNG SCIENTIST: As the young person’s science fest continues, here’s an interesting project from two Limerick students that aims to stop hot car deaths.

