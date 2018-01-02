The 9 at 9: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #HOUSE PRICES: Two reports on house prices say that some prices are getting close to Celtic Tiger peaks.

2. #WINDY: An orange wind warning has been issued for most of the country, with Storm Eleanor on the way.

3. #IRAN: The death toll has continued to rise as a wave of protests has swept across Iran.

4. #UNITED IRELAND: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says that he would like to see a united Ireland, but only one based on consent of unionists.

5. #DRIVING TEST: A new system for booking the driving test wonâ€™t be in place until the end of this year.

6. #TRUMP TWEET: Pakistan has summoned its US ambassador over a tweet sent by President Donald Trump which laid into Islamabad.

7. #DISCLOSURES TRIBUNAL: The new month means a restart to the Disclosures Tribunal, with a host of notable witnesses due to attend.

8. #TOURISM FORCE: After a massive profile boost on the back of Star Wars, Skellig Michael has to manage an influx of tourists.

9. #SOUTH KOREA: South Korea has offered the North high-level talks after Kim Jong-un said his country may attend this yearâ€™s Winter Olympics.