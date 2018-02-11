Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- An investigation is under way after a senior garda was found dead at Ballymun Garda Station
- An international hotel chain “unwittingly accepted millions of euro in Irish drug money” linked to the Kinahan drug cartel
- The family of a five-year-old boy who died yesterday after being swept away in a river in Antrim described him as “happy-go-lucky” boy who “melted your heart”
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar spoke about his stance on abortion, saying that “things aren’t as black and white as they appear in your 20s”
- Ireland’s biggest development firms are fighting back against local councils that have placed their land on the vacant sites register
- Extra staff will be on Irish Rail trains to help deal with allocated seating issues
- As the west of the country was covered with snow, another snow-ice warning is in place nationwide from midnight tonight until tomorrow.
WORLD
#RUSSIA: A plane carrying 65 passengers and six crew members crashed outside Moscow – a government minister said there were no survivors.
#MANCHESTER: A search is underway in Manchester after a man attempted to rape a 10-year-old girl yesterday afternoon.
#OHIO: Two police officers responding to a 911 hang-up call were fatally shot yesterday after entering a home in a Columbus suburb.
PARTING SHOT
In an interview with the BBC, it was put to Sinn Féin’s new leader Mary Lou McDonald that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had described her as “cranky”.
So she was asked – what one word would she use to describe Varadkar? You can listen to her response here, and decide for yourself if you agree.
COMMENTS