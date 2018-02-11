  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

The death of a garda at a station in Ballymun, and 71 dead after a plane crash near Moscow – here’s today’s news.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 11 Feb 2018, 7:49 PM
12 hours ago 16,247 Views No Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE 8 Science Gallery Dublin 10 years Science Gallery Dublin commissioned a special explosive performance this weekend to celebrate the innovative gallery's 10-year anniversary. Source: Mark Stedman via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Russia Plane Crash The scene of the Russian plane crash - about 40km from the Domodedovo airport, Moscow. Source: AP/PA Images

#RUSSIA: A plane carrying 65 passengers and six crew members crashed outside Moscow – a government minister said there were no survivors.

#MANCHESTER: A search is underway in Manchester after a man attempted to rape a 10-year-old girl yesterday afternoon.

#OHIO: Two police officers responding to a 911 hang-up call were fatally shot yesterday after entering a home in a Columbus suburb.

PARTING SHOT

In an interview with the BBC, it was put to Sinn Féin’s new leader Mary Lou McDonald that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had described her as “cranky”.

So she was asked – what one word would she use to describe Varadkar? You can listen to her response here, and decide for yourself if you agree.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

