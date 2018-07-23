Woman airlifted to hospital, second woman in her 50s arrested, after serious crash in Longford

The N4 between Longford and Newtownforbes Source: Google Maps

A 23-YEAR-OLD woman has been airlifted to hospital in Dublin following a serious road collision in Co Longford.

The crash happened on the N4 Sligo road at Lamagh, near Newtownforbes, in the Leinster county just after 3pm this afternoon.

The woman was subsequently airlifted to Beaumont Hospital from the scene of the incident.

Itâ€™s understood that a second woman aged in her 50s was arrested at the scene.

The road is currently closed between Longford town and Newtownforbes with local diversions in place. A Garda forensic collision investigation is expected to take place at the scene in due course.

GardaÃ­ are at scene of a serious RTC on Swords Road, Malahide at the junction of Chamley Gardens. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. — An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na (@GardaTraffic) July 23, 2018 Source: An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na /Twitter

A number of other road collisions have happened this afternoon, the mot serious of whichÂ is on the Swords Road in Malahide in Co Dublin, at the junction of Chamley Gardens.

The road remains closed and local diversions are in place.