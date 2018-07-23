This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 25 °C Monday 23 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woman airlifted to hospital, second woman in her 50s arrested, after serious crash in Longford

The incident happened near Newtownforbes on the N4 just after 3pm.

By Cianan Brennan Monday 23 Jul 2018, 6:18 PM
40 minutes ago 5,489 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4143662

6 The N4 between Longford and Newtownforbes Source: Google Maps

A 23-YEAR-OLD woman has been airlifted to hospital in Dublin following a serious road collision in Co Longford.

The crash happened on the N4 Sligo road at Lamagh, near Newtownforbes, in the Leinster county just after 3pm this afternoon.

The woman was subsequently airlifted to Beaumont Hospital from the scene of the incident.

Itâ€™s understood that a second woman aged in her 50s was arrested at the scene.

The road is currently closed between Longford town and Newtownforbes with local diversions in place. A Garda forensic collision investigation is expected to take place at the scene in due course.

A number of other road collisions have happened this afternoon, the mot serious of whichÂ  is on the Swords Road in Malahide in Co Dublin, at the junction of Chamley Gardens.

The road remains closed and local diversions are in place.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Curracloe beach evacuated as firefighters tackle large-scale sand dune blaze
126,523  23
2
Child at Oberstown detention centre has a â‚¬25,000 contract out on his life
77,203  46
3
Main runway at Cork Airport reopened after crane required to remove private plane
50,357  33
Fora
1
An alliance of Europe's top banks has quietly based its blockchain ambitions in Dublin
975  0
2
As its profits slump, Ryanair has warned ongoing strikes could cause job losses
117  0
3
Poll: Do you think there will be a no-deal Brexit?
70  0
The42
1
Super 8s permutations: All you need to know as we head for the final phase
41,124  33
2
Narrowing of the Omagh pitch 'was a request from Sky' â€” Mickey Harte
36,992  28
3
Ozil announces international retirement due to 'racism and disrespect' in astonishing attack on DFB president
24,756  45
DailyEdge
1
People are not happy with how Ellie and Charlie treated Georgia on Love Island Aftersun
35,028  0
2
Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage gives me the 'Back to School' feeling
20,351  1
3
Eh, a GoFundMe has been set up to get Conor McGregor's dad a Leap Card
10,692  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â‚¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â‚¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
DRUGS
76 hospital discharges of newborns with drug withdrawal symptoms last year
76 hospital discharges of newborns with drug withdrawal symptoms last year
High uptake of sterile crack pipes in response to surge in use of drug in Dublin
Confused about CBD? Here's what you need to know about Ireland and the cannabis-based remedy
DUBLIN
Brothers beaten up outside Dublin nightclub awarded over â‚¬50,000 in damages
Brothers beaten up outside Dublin nightclub awarded over â‚¬50,000 in damages
Plans for hundreds of 'cost rental' homes at St Michael's Estate in Inchicore
PÃ¡irc UÃ­ Chaoimh to host All-Ireland camogie quarter-final double-header
CORK
Liam Miller tribute organisers to meet with GAA president over use of PÃ¡irc UÃ­ Chaoimh tomorrow
Liam Miller tribute organisers to meet with GAA president over use of PÃ¡irc UÃ­ Chaoimh tomorrow
Explainer: Can the Liam Miller tribute match be allowed take place at PÃ¡irc UÃ­ Chaoimh?
Main runway at Cork Airport reopened after crane required to remove private plane

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie