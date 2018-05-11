Nigel Farage denies claims that he's about to join the DUP

SPECULATION HAS BEEN rife this morning that the former UKIP leader Nigel Farage could be about to join the DUP – but the prominent Brexiteer has denied the claims.
Farage is currently on a trip to Northern Ireland where he’ll be the guest speaker at a local DUP event in Co Antrim.
The DUP has said that Farage has said “this trip is not about joining the DUP”.
The speculation began this morning after a close friend of Farage refused to rule out that both men could join the party.
Millionaire Arron Banks said during an interview with Sky News: “All things are possible in politics. We’ve seen [Donald] Trump, we’ve seen all manner of things.
I would discount nothing, I would include nothing.
It gave rise to speculation that the former UKIP leader would join the DUP, who are currently in a government partnership with Theresa May’s Conservatives.
After the Sky interview, Farage tweeted this out just before 11am:
Happy to be on my way to Northern Ireland having worked with the DUP in the referendum.
I was elected as a UKIP MEP. I lead the EFDD group in Europarl and none of that is going to change!
Farage has continued to deny the speculation; when asked whether there was any truth to the claims he’d join the DUP by a journalist in Belfast, he’s reported to have replied: “None”.
The possibility has also been compared to a similar move by Enoch Powell, a Tory health minister in the UK from 1960-1963, who returned to the House of Commons as an Ulster Unionist Party MP in 1974.
To be a member of the DUP, the candidate would have to reside in Northern Ireland (which Powell did during the ’70s to confirm his membership).
COMMENTS (15)