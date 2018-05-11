  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 11 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nigel Farage denies claims that he's about to join the DUP

Farage will be the guest speaker at a local DUP event in Co Antrim today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 11 May 2018, 2:38 PM
46 minutes ago 3,392 Views 15 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4007034
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

SPECULATION HAS BEEN rife this morning that the former UKIP leader Nigel Farage could be about to join the DUP – but the prominent Brexiteer has denied the claims.

Farage is currently on a trip to Northern Ireland where he’ll be the guest speaker at a local DUP event in Co Antrim.

The DUP has said that Farage has said “this trip is not about joining the DUP”.

The speculation began this morning after a close friend of Farage refused to rule out that both men could join the party.

Millionaire Arron Banks said during an interview with Sky News: “All things are possible in politics. We’ve seen [Donald] Trump, we’ve seen all manner of things.

I would discount nothing, I would include nothing.

It gave rise to speculation that the former UKIP leader would join the DUP, who are currently in a government partnership with Theresa May’s Conservatives.

After the Sky interview, Farage tweeted this out just before 11am:

Happy to be on my way to Northern Ireland having worked with the DUP in the referendum.
I was elected as a UKIP MEP. I lead the EFDD group in Europarl and none of that is going to change!

Farage has continued to deny the speculation; when asked whether there was any truth to the claims he’d join the DUP by a journalist in Belfast, he’s reported to have replied: “None”.

The possibility has also been compared to a similar move by Enoch Powell, a Tory health minister in the UK from 1960-1963, who returned to the House of Commons as an Ulster Unionist Party MP in 1974.

To be a member of the DUP, the candidate would have to reside in Northern Ireland (which Powell did during the ’70s to confirm his membership).

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'A massive black mark on Ireland' - Calls for review of planning laws after Apple scraps Athenry plan
112,189  337
2
Eurovision ends contract with Chinese broadcaster after it didn't show Irish entry
71,295  103
3
An Aer Lingus flight has returned to Dublin after hitting a hare on take-off
63,284  58
Fora
1
One of the largest tourist accommodation projects in Ireland has been given the go-ahead
489  0
2
‘Running your own business is quite a lonely experience at times’
263  0
3
GIVEAWAY: We've got FREE passes to one of Ireland's biggest startup events
113  0
The42
1
Master of his craft Sexton on the verge of greatest season yet
20,616  14
2
'He has nice ability' - O'Neill urges League of Ireland's top scorer to grab chance after first call-up
16,363  7
3
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson earns Guinness World Record
16,085  13
DailyEdge
1
Blake Lively used her Met Gala outfit to give Ryan Reynolds and her kids a tiny shout-out
9,402  0
2
Here's why Ireland should follow the UK and ban makeup wipes
7,844  7
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
4,594  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man whose dangerous driving caused death of woman (70) allowed to attend son's Communion
Man whose dangerous driving caused death of woman (70) allowed to attend son's Communion
'Truly dreadful': Dublin man (20) jailed for possession of graphic child abuse images
Sudan court criticised after teenager sentenced to death for killing 'rapist' husband
HSE
'He's lashing out': Tony O'Brien criticises TDs' conduct at committee meeting
'He's lashing out': Tony O'Brien criticises TDs' conduct at committee meeting
'God forbid that a woman who got a letter might run to the media'
The new head of the GP union is younger than Simon Harris - and has a big battle on his hands
GARDAí
Cannabis and MDMA worth â¬335,000 seized in Meath
Cannabis and MDMA worth €335,000 seized in Meath
A 40-year-old Romanian man has been missing since last month
Former garda press office boss 'got a buzz' from doing job, colleague tells Tribunal
DUBLIN
Man in his 20s shot in the leg in Dublin 8
Man in his 20s shot in the leg in Dublin 8
'I'm hoping to right that wrong this summer' - MDMA delighted to be back on form
'Aggressive and threatening': Irish Rail deploys more security on Dart after graffiti attack

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie