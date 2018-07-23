Brothers beaten up outside Dublin nightclub awarded over â‚¬50,000 in damages

TWO BROTHERS WHO were badly beaten up by bouncers outside Krystle nightclub have been awarded more than â‚¬50,000 damages for what a judge described as a very disturbing incident.

Barrister Esther Earley, counsel for the two men, told the Circuit Civil Court they had been queueing to get into the club in the Russell Court Hotel, Harcourt Street, Dublin in September 2015 when he and his brother were assaulted by bouncers.

Ms Earley, who appeared with David Harrington of Robinson Oâ€™Neill Solicitors, said liability had been conceded by Triglen Holdings Limited, owners of the club, and the court was being asked to assess damages for personal injury.

Moira Flahive, counsel for Triglen Holdings, said judgment had already been granted to the two plaintiffs against Senture Security Limited, Castle Drive, Citywest Road, Dublin, and Triglen would be suing Senture to recover damages and costs.

James Butler (26) of Glendown Avenue, Templeogue, Dublin, said he had been assaulted in a sudden and unprovoked attack by one of the bouncers. He had been struck in the face, suffering what was thought to have been a broken nose and his lip had been split open.

He told Ms Earley he had been knocked unconscious for a short time and had been taken to St Jamesâ€™s Hospital for treatment. He had been medically advised that it was possible he may have suffered a concussion and for that reason had given up playing rugby regularly for his club Terenure.

Judge Sarah Berkeley said she had found Mr Butler, a student at the time, to be a credible witness and found it very disturbing that such an incident could have occurred. She awarded him just under â‚¬21,000 jointly and severally against both defendants.

Jamesâ€™ older brother Conor (29) who was said to have suffered a more significant attack had also sued both defendants and, following Judge Berkeleyâ€™s decision in the first case, accepted a settlement offer of â‚¬31,000. Ms Earley sought and was awarded costs in both cases.

Conor, a tyre fitter, had alleged in his claim against both defendants that he, too, had been punched in the face by one of the bouncers and knocked unconscious to the ground. He had then been set upon by four or five other bouncers, receiving numerous blows and kicks to his body and legs.

He also had been treated at St Jamesâ€™s Hospital and, following the attack, had suffered from blurred vision.

After announcing a settlement of â‚¬31,000 in Conorâ€™s case, Ms Flahive said Triglen Holdings Limited, which has a registered address at 21-23 Harcourt Street, Dublin, would be pursuing Senture Security for recovery of damages and costs. Conor was not asked to give evidence in his case.