The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #RETALIATION: The US, UK and France have launched air strikes against Syria, in retaliation for last week’s gas attack.

2. #PLAYING FAIR: A Canadian NGO is sending an “observation team” to monitor the Eighth Amendment Referendum.

3. #LATE LATE SHOW: Actor Barry Keoghan told Ryan Tubridy how his experiences of growing up in foster homes helped to shape him last night.

4. #NO DÁIL RECALL: Only eight people gave their view on whether we should have a fixed term Dáil to the Citizens’ Assembly, which sits on the topic today.



5. #TRIPOD: Dublin property moguls have been cleared to overhaul a long-vacant city nightspot.

6. #ULSTER: It is being reported that an announcement will be made this weekend on the departure of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding from Ulster rugby.

7. #BUTT OUT: Cigarette butts make up more than half of the litter on Dublin’s streets.

8. #CRIME WAVE: Meet the former drug dealer on the frontline of the battle against London knife crime.

9. #TOTOABA: The rush to sell Mexico’s ‘cocaine of the sea’ in China is pushing two species toward extinction.