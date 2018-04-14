  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s everything you need to know as the day gets started.

By Sean Murray Saturday 14 Apr 2018, 8:43 AM
Image: Shutterstock/siamionau pavel
Image: Shutterstock/siamionau pavel

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #RETALIATION: The US, UK and France have launched air strikes against Syria, in retaliation for last week’s gas attack.

2. #PLAYING FAIR: A Canadian NGO is sending an “observation team” to monitor the Eighth Amendment Referendum.

3. #LATE LATE SHOW: Actor Barry Keoghan told Ryan Tubridy how his experiences of growing up in foster homes helped to shape him last night.

4. #NO DÁIL RECALL: Only eight people gave their view on whether we should have a fixed term Dáil to the Citizens’ Assembly, which sits on the topic today.

5. #TRIPOD: Dublin property moguls have been cleared to overhaul a long-vacant city nightspot.

6. #ULSTER: It is being reported that an announcement will be made this weekend on the departure of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding from Ulster rugby.

7. #BUTT OUT: Cigarette butts make up more than half of the litter on Dublin’s streets.

8. #CRIME WAVE: Meet the former drug dealer on the frontline of the battle against London knife crime.

9. #TOTOABA: The rush to sell Mexico’s ‘cocaine of the sea’ in China is pushing two species toward extinction.

Sean Murray
