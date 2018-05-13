The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PARIS: Islamic State has claimed responsibility for last nightâ€™s deadly knife attack in Paris.

2. #OVERCHARGING: Thousands still remain in limbo from the tracker mortgage scandal.

3. #EUROVISION: Israel won last nightâ€™s Eurovision song contest, and Ireland came 16th.

4. #CERVICALCHECK: During Vicky Phelanâ€™s High Court case, it was wrongly asserted that CervicalCheck had notified cancer patients that their smear results were incorrect, the Sunday Times reported.

5. #RENTING: The Department of Housing has said there are no plans to make testing for radon in rented accommodation mandatory.

6. #OLD MONEY: There is still â‚¬226 million in old Irish punts unaccounted for â€“ and you can still redeem it.

7. #RESEARCH:Â Can chimpanzee vocalisations reveal the origins of human language? This study found out.

8. #JACKPOT:Â Out west and bought a lotto ticket? You could be â‚¬8.5 million richer this morning.

9. #FINGLAS: A new gangland feud has resulted in additional armed units patrolling areas of north Dublin.