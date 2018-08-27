The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #VATICAN: Pope Francis said last night that he “will not say a word” about allegations he ignored abuse claims against a US cardinal.



2. #TUAM: The pope also said that he would study a report provided by Minister for Children Katherine Zappone on mother and baby homes.

3. #JACKSONVILLE: Three people have died, and 11 were wounded, in a mass shooting at a Florida video game tournament.

4. #HOMELESS: Bed bugs, used needles and rat droppings – new documents detail the issues facing people living in homeless emergency accommodation.

5. #CONTAE NA MÍ: Pairc Tailteann in Navan is looking for someone to build it a new stand.

6. #MISSING: A Dublin man has been missing for the past three days, and police are seeking the public’s help in finding him.

7. #HEALTHCARE: The HSE has said “there is no question” of downgrading University Hospital Kerry despite local concerns.

8. #JOHN MCCAIN: The funeral details have been announced of the late former presidential candidate John McCain.

9. #KING OF COMEDY: The Odd Couple playwright Neil Simon has died aged 91.