This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 27 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Monday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Sean Murray Monday 27 Aug 2018, 8:46 AM
1 hour ago 4,257 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4203367
Image: Shutterstock/Fotyma
Image: Shutterstock/Fotyma

Updated 17 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #VATICAN: Pope Francis said last night that he “will not say a word” about allegations he ignored abuse claims against a US cardinal. 

2. #TUAM: The pope also said that he would study a report provided by Minister for Children Katherine Zappone on mother and baby homes.

3. #JACKSONVILLE: Three people have died, and 11 were wounded, in a mass shooting at a Florida video game tournament.

4. #HOMELESS: Bed bugs, used needles and rat droppings – new documents detail the issues facing people living in homeless emergency accommodation.

5. #CONTAE NA MÍ: Pairc Tailteann in Navan is looking for someone to build it a new stand.

6. #MISSING: A Dublin man has been missing for the past three days, and police are seeking the public’s help in finding him.

7. #HEALTHCARE: The HSE has said “there is no question” of downgrading University Hospital Kerry despite local concerns.

8. #JOHN MCCAIN: The funeral details have been announced of the late former presidential candidate John McCain.

9. #KING OF COMEDY: The Odd Couple playwright Neil Simon has died aged 91.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Under 130,000 people attend Papal Mass in Phoenix Park
    367,215  399
    2
    		As it happened: Pope Francis' official visit to Ireland comes to an end
    131,678  133
    3
    		This is how much sleep you should be getting every night for maximum heart healthiness
    59,768  26
    Fora
    1
    		Upstart brands are giving Kraft Heinz a run for its money - so it's backing them
    260  0
    2
    		'Nothing but bogs and rubberneckers': How the midlands' tourism brand was born
    98  0
    3
    		Want to plug the skills and gender gaps? Then double childcare subsidies
    82  0
    The42
    1
    		'I still have really, really bad days now. There are days when I cry. And I'm not ashamed of it'
    56,091  10
    2
    		As it happened: Cork v Tipperary, All-Ireland U21 hurling final
    44,715  23
    3
    		Breaffy duo to join Rochford's Mayo management team for 2019
    27,812  30
    DailyEdge
    1
    		President Trump coloured an American flag incorrectly, and Twitter is in meltdown
    31,673  6
    2
    		One girl got a selfie with Pope Francis, and it's the highlight of the Papal Visit TBH
    10,322  2
    3
    		9 of the most sarcastic reactions to Kim Kardashian discovering Serial four years too late
    8,750  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CATHOLIC CHURCH
    Ireland agrees to take in migrants from boat stranded off Italian coast for almost a week
    Ireland agrees to take in migrants from boat stranded off Italian coast for almost a week
    Coveney says pope has recognised 'magnitude' of abuse but action is now needed
    Pope acknowledges Catholic abuse in Ireland but does not apologise to victims in keynote speech
    DUBLIN
    âStand For Truthâ crowd marched in silence to remember abuse survivors as Papal Mass took place
    ‘Stand For Truth’ crowd marched in silence to remember abuse survivors as Papal Mass took place
    Pope to Irish bishops: Way Church confronts abuse 'can offer an example to society as a whole'
    'We ask pardon for all the abuses' Pope Francis tells Mass in unscripted remarks
    PHOENIX PARK
    The Phoenix Park remains closed to traffic today
    The Phoenix Park remains closed to traffic today
    Under 130,000 people attend Papal Mass in Phoenix Park
    'Steady flow' arriving in Phoenix Park after a very, very wet start to the day

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie