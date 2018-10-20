The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BALLYMUN: Dublin City Council is plotting €200 million funding for “below market rent” apartment blocks.



2. #STATE SPONSORED: Donald Trump has said the Saudi’s explanation of the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is credible.

3. #IMMIGRATION: Here’s why a 2004 referendum is linked to recent stories of potential child deportations.

4. #SINN FÉIN: MEP Martina Anderson has said that Brexit is the biggest thing to happen to Ireland since partition.

5. #LEINSTER HOUSE: The Oireachtas is set to spend €775,000 on an “online news aggregator service”.

6. #WRC: A gym worker who yawned and “rolled on the floor” in front of members was awarded €1,420 for unfair dismissal.

7. #WEXFORD: A travelling salesman has been jailed for five years for raping a woman while serving a suspended sentence.

8. #PLANNING PERMISSION: Kildare Village has been ordered to cull anchor tenant store from its €50 million extension.

9. #QUIT SMOKING: E-cigarette vaping causes skin wounds to heal more slowly according to a new study.