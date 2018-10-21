This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 21 October, 2018
Advertisement
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Sean Murray Sunday 21 Oct 2018, 8:50 AM
1 hour ago 3,758 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4297657
Image: Shutterstock/SewCream
Image: Shutterstock/SewCream

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #WAY AHEAD: Michael D Higgins enjoys a commanding lead in the latest presidential opinion polls, as Peter Casey told the Sunday Independent he plans to stay in the race.

2. #MET ÉIREANN: Emails released to TheJournal.ie under the Freedom of Information Act have revealed how Met Éireann and the UK Met Office named this year’s storms.

3. #COLD WAR ERA: Donald Trump has pulled the US out of a historic nuclear weapons deal with Russia.

4. #TECH: Ireland’s blockchain firms are facing staff shortages. Here’s how they’re trying to fix it.

5. #COURT: A woman running ‘sensual massage’ parlours believed the acts were legal, a court heard.

6. #PULSE: Questions have been raised of how many of the 11 garda stations without internet have been connected since July.

7. #BOXING: Katie Taylor retained her titles in Boston after a dominant win over Cindy Serrano.

8. #ANGRY BIRDS: Environmental groups are enraged by a protected sites plan for the endangered hen harrier.

9. #ÁRAS 18: How do second class students feel about the presidency? TheJournal.ie went and asked them.

