The 9 at 9: Sunday

1. #WAY AHEAD: Michael D Higgins enjoys a commanding lead in the latest presidential opinion polls, as Peter Casey told the Sunday Independent he plans to stay in the race.

2. #MET ÉIREANN: Emails released to TheJournal.ie under the Freedom of Information Act have revealed how Met Éireann and the UK Met Office named this year’s storms.

3. #COLD WAR ERA: Donald Trump has pulled the US out of a historic nuclear weapons deal with Russia.

4. #TECH: Ireland’s blockchain firms are facing staff shortages. Here’s how they’re trying to fix it.

5. #COURT: A woman running ‘sensual massage’ parlours believed the acts were legal, a court heard.

6. #PULSE: Questions have been raised of how many of the 11 garda stations without internet have been connected since July.

7. #BOXING: Katie Taylor retained her titles in Boston after a dominant win over Cindy Serrano.

8. #ANGRY BIRDS: Environmental groups are enraged by a protected sites plan for the endangered hen harrier.

9. #ÁRAS 18: How do second class students feel about the presidency? TheJournal.ie went and asked them.