The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SEVERE WEATHER: The national status red warning has now been downgraded to orange as the risk of flooding increases.

2. #CLOSED: Cork Airport remains closed due to more snowfall overnight and public transport is expected to operate an extremely limited service.



3. #POWER OUT: Around 25,000 homes and businesses are still without power this morning.



4. #AIRBNB: How Airbnb is ‘worsening crisis’ in some Dublin areas.

5. #JOBSTOWN: Nine people were arrested following looting at a Lidl in west Dublin last night.

6. #ITALY: Despite multiple scandals, Silvio Berlusconi is challenging another Italian election.

7. #NIGHTBUS: The National Transport Authority is toying with the idea of starting a 24 hour Dublin Bus service on selected routes.

8. #DECLINE: The family-run business can soon be a thing of the past, it is being argued.

9. #CLIMATE CHANGE: The Paris Climate Agreement is REALLY expensive… but it could end up saving us money.