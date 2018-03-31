Poll: Would you support a move to ban non-recyclable coffee cups?

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL is set to look at banning non-recyclable coffee cups in its buildings and other areas within its control.

Meanwhile, Minister Denis Naughten has spoken to coffee retailer Insomnia and fast-food restaurant Supermacs about reducing the use of disposable coffee cups in a bid to cut down on waste.

Single-use coffee cups generate a huge amount of environmental waste, so should government introduce a nationwide ban ofÂ non-recyclable coffee cups?

Today weâ€™re asking: Would you support a move to ban non-recyclable coffee cups?Â

