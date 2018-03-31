  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 31 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Would you support a move to ban non-recyclable coffee cups?

Dublin City Council is set to look at banning the cups.

By Christina Finn Saturday 31 Mar 2018, 10:19 AM
10 minutes ago 984 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3933838
Image: Shutterstock/gowithstock
Image: Shutterstock/gowithstock

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL is set to look at banning non-recyclable coffee cups in its buildings and other areas within its control.

Meanwhile, Minister Denis Naughten has spoken to coffee retailer Insomnia and fast-food restaurant Supermacs about reducing the use of disposable coffee cups in a bid to cut down on waste.

Single-use coffee cups generate a huge amount of environmental waste, so should government introduce a nationwide ban ofÂ non-recyclable coffee cups?

Today weâ€™re asking: Would you support a move to ban non-recyclable coffee cups?Â 


Poll Results:





  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Paddy Jackson intends to sue Senator over tweet sent after jury verdict
71,259  0
2
Travellers to the US to be asked for their social media history
65,219  94
3
â€˜No justification for thisâ€™ - An Irish diplomat is to be expelled from Russia
51,008  161
Fora
1
'Minutes after an interview with Ian Dempsey, the supplier said my Christmas order was delayed'
1,349  0
2
Cuisine de France's maker overturned a payout for a worker accused of showing up drunk
480  0
3
The 'Beast from the East' gave Irish grocers a â‚¬10m sales boost
172  0
The42
1
'The opportunity came out of nowhere': From the AIL to the Champions Cup 1/4 finals (and back again)
24,397  9
2
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
23,915  7
3
Jack's the lad for Munster as Van Graan names side to tackle Toulon
23,494  34
DailyEdge.ie
1
So, apparently Jennifer Lawrence and Rob Kardashian have been dating
67,584  0
2
You need to watch Holly and Phillip relive their very first appearances on This Morning
22,791  0
3
Pick a Netflix show you loved, and we'll give you a new one to binge over Easter
7,835  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRASH
17 dead as overcrowded bus carrying migrants crashes in Turkey
17 dead as overcrowded bus carrying migrants crashes in Turkey
12-car collision in Galway among several crashes around country as hailstorms hit
Woman in serious condition after crash involving school bus with at least 20 children on board
US
Travellers to the US to be asked for their social media history
Travellers to the US to be asked for their social media history
UK and US soldiers killed in Syria bomb blast
California judge rules that coffee needs to be sold with cancer warning
BELFAST
Investigation under way after juror in rugby rape trial made comments online
Investigation under way after juror in rugby rape trial made comments online
Paddy Jackson intends to sue Senator over tweet sent after jury verdict
Explainer: What is the Good Friday Agreement?
DRUGS
PSNI and gardaÃ­ seize what could be Northern Irelandâ€™s largest ever haul of cannabis
PSNI and gardaÃ­ seize what could be Northern Irelandâ€™s largest ever haul of cannabis
â‚¬1.6 million in drugs and cash seized in Carlow
GardaÃ­ issue warning after potentially harmful animal sedatives stolen in burglary

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie