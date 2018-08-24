Nuns among 12 arrested in Scotland over abuse allegations

A view of the former Smyllum Park Orphanage in Lanark.

TWELVE PEOPLE, INCLUDING a number of nuns, have been arrested and charged in Scotland in relation to historical abuse allegations.

Police in Scotland said th 11 women and one man, who are aged between 62 and 85, were charged with crimes stemming from the abuse of children at the now closed Smyllum Park orphanage.

That institution was run by a Catholic organisation known as the Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul. It shut in 1981.

Over 10,000 children had passed through the orphanage since it was established in 1864.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Twelve people, eleven women and one man, ages ranging from 62 to 85 years, have been arrested and charged in connection with the non-recent abuse of children.

“All are subject of reports to Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal. A further four individuals will be reported today. Inquiries are continuing.”

