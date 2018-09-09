This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 9 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Ocean Cleanup project sails out to sweep Pacific plastic

The ambitious project hopes to clean up half of an infamous garbage patch within five years.

By AFP Sunday 9 Sep 2018, 9:25 AM
44 minutes ago 5,257 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4226463
Image: Facebook
Image: Facebook

A SUPPLY SHIP towing a long floating boom designed to corral ocean plastic has set sail from San Francisco for a test run ahead of a trip to the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

The ambitious project by The Ocean Cleanup, a Dutch non-profit group, hopes to clean up half of the infamous garbage patch within five years when all systems are deployed.

After five years of preparation and scale model tests, “this is what it’s all about, this is the culmination of all the efforts,” said an excited Boyan Slat, the 24-year-old Dutch CEO and founder of The Ocean Cleanup.

Under a cloudless sky the Maersk Launcher ship sailed on Saturday past the Golden Gate Bridge out into the Pacific sea accompanied by a flotilla of sailboats and kayaks.

The supply vessel was towing a 600 meter-long boom device dubbed System 001, designed to contain floating ocean plastic so it can be scooped up and recycled. The system includes a tapered three-meter skirt to catch plastic floating just below the surface.

The ship was heading to a spot 240 nautical miles off the California coastline for a two-week trial before sailing to the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, a floating trash pile twice the size of France that swirls in the ocean halfway between California and Hawaii.

“The main mission is to show that it works, and hopefully then in a few months from now, the first plastics will arrive back into port, which means that it becomes proven technology,” Slat told AFP as he witnessed the launch.

“That means that we can then start scaling up to a whole fleet of maybe 60 of these cleanup systems,” he said.

Laurent Lebreton, the project’s lead oceanographer, said they believe the Pacific garbage patch contains some 80,000 metric tons of plastic waste.

“Plastic has started to accumulate in the ocean since… the 1950s,” Lebreton told AFP.

He said that scientists first learned about the plastic concentrating in the Pacific garbage patch in the 1970s.

Land-based plastic comes mainly from rivers, Lebreton said. “But we also find a lot of fishing ropes, fishing nets,” he said.

 © – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		You won't get that extra hour in bed anymore as it looks like the end for daylight savings time
    87,514  142
    2
    		Police officer shoots neighbour dead after mistaking his flat for her own
    40,320  74
    3
    		'I felt like there was a curse over the thing': What it was like making Ireland's first Famine feature film
    29,975  32
    Fora
    1
    		'Too many generic hotels': The owner of Cork's Imperial Hotel says Dublin has lost its mojo
    272  0
    2
    		Why Rye River thinks its future is in brewing up the 'fine wines' of the craft beer world
    241  0
    3
    		KBC says banks only have themselves to blame for losing business to digital upstarts
    118  0
    The42
    1
    		'If St Peter gets me at the gate, I couldn't be happier:' 98-year-old Limerick fan stars on The Late Late Show
    32,775  29
    2
    		Scarlets survive grandstand finish to inflict first league defeat on champions Leinster
    25,198  38
    3
    		Cheika: 'I rang the coach and said, "mate, I need this bloke back on a plane"'
    17,439  2
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Mac Miller's death has exposed our own deeply misogynistic tendencies
    21,175  8
    2
    		The Late Late Show audience should be morts for themselves after giving Piers Morgan a standing ovation
    6,780  12
    3
    		Brian McFadden got very cranky with a follower after getting a driving ban for speeding
    5,836  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CORK
    Aiming to atone for Croke Park setbacks, ladies football success and getting set for life in Abu Dhabi
    Aiming to atone for Croke Park setbacks, ladies football success and getting set for life in Abu Dhabi
    'I wanted to give up. I made the phone call - 'I can’t do it' - but they all rallied around me'
    WIN: A seat for you and a friend on our 2018 Culture Night preview bus in Cork
    IRELAND
    Political rows over Eurovision have made headlines before - so what are the chances of an Irish withdrawal?
    Political rows over Eurovision have made headlines before - so what are the chances of an Irish withdrawal?
    Geordan Murphy makes winning start as Leicester interim boss with dramatic Premiership win
    We need to talk about 'the autumn fetish', and why it cannot be a thing in Ireland
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Should reference to women's 'life within the home' be removed from Constitution?
    Poll: Should reference to women's 'life within the home' be removed from Constitution?
    Poll: Is the Trump baby balloon a good way to protest his visit?
    Poll: Is a 'Best Popular Film' category at the Oscars a good idea?
    POLITICS
    Polish MEP on Irexit party: 'We should be asking for examples of what the benefits of leaving would be'
    Polish MEP on Irexit party: 'We should be asking for examples of what the benefits of leaving would be'
    Quiz: How much do you know about Northern Irish politics?
    Northern Irish Secretary admits she didn't understand 'nationalists don't vote for unionist parties'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie