Investigation in Offaly after body of newborn found in boot of car

GARDAÍ IN CO Offaly have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the death of a newborn baby, whose body was discovered in a car at the start of this month.

The investigation was revealed this morning by The Times Ireland, which reported that the baby was delivered in the car near Birr on 29 March.

The infant’s body was discovered a number of days later in the boot of the vehicle after the mother attended hospital.

A garda spokesperson told TheJournal.ie that an investigation has been launched into the sudden death of an infant in Birr, Co Offaly on 29 March.

“A post-mortem examination was carried out on the 1st of April at the Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore, which found that the child died from natural causes,” they added.

A file will now be prepared for the coroner.