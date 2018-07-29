This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 29 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

No evidence of older cars being forced off road because owners can't get cover, Insurance Ireland says

Minister Michael D’Arcy is to write to Insurance Ireland over concerns older vehicles can’t get insurance cover.

By Christina Finn Sunday 29 Jul 2018, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 8,428 Views 31 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4147469
Image: Shutterstock/MUNGKHOOD STUDIO
Image: Shutterstock/MUNGKHOOD STUDIO

MINISTER OF STATE Michael D’Arcy is to write to Insurance Ireland over concerns raised about older vehicles being forced off the road because they can’t get insurance cover.

Insurance Ireland – the body that represents insurance companies – said it “is not aware of any evidence to support the claim that increased numbers of cars are being scrapped due to insurance quotes”.

However, in the last year there have been reports that insurers are flat out refusing to cover vehicles that are greater than 10 years old.

Earlier this year, TheJournal.ie asked seven separate insurers why a perfectly roadworthy vehicle would not get insurance. We asked Liberty, Axa, Aviva, 123.ie, AIG, Allianz, FBD, and two intermediaries/brokers, the AA and Chill.

All told we got just four responses with three official statements of policy received in return. It is probably no coincidence that all three who responded positively are willing to insure older cars.

Scrapping of older cars

Fine Gael Senator Michelle Mulherin said thousands of roadworthy vehicles are being prematurely scrapped every year.

“The rate at which it is happening this year means there will be a 129% increase on the number of vehicles scrapped last year. In 2017, 77,375 vehicles were scrapped and it is predicted that 139,308 will be made redundant by the end of 2018.

“The premature scrapping of road worthy cars is not driven by a road safety issue per se, because all ageing vehicles on the road have to have an NCT, but by the fact insurance companies are universally refusing cover or quoting exorbitant premia for vehicles that are ten years old or older,” she said.

Minister D’Arcy TD met with a group of concerned motorists earlier this month who claim there is a link between the number of cars being scrapped annually and the lack of availability of motor insurance for such cars.

Following the meeting, the minister said he intends to write to Insurance Ireland on foot of their concerns and to get a more detailed perspective on the matter.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said his department has been engaging with Insurance Ireland in relation to the availability and cost of insurance for older cars, adding that officials have been informed that certain insurance providers have recently changed their acceptance criteria and increased their vehicle age threshold levels.

However, when TheJournal.ie asked Insurance Ireland which providers had reversed their policy of not providing cover for cars over 10 years old, it said:

Insurance Ireland does not hold any information in relation to its members’ pricing approaches to motor policies and so cannot comment on underwriting criteria or decisions.

Criteria for insurance quotes

Donohoe said there are various criteria an insurance company uses when giving a quote.

He said a valid NCT is generally a minimum requirement for an insurer to provide cover, adding that a valid NCT does not automatically mean that an insurer will offer cover, he said.

A statement from Insurance Ireland said:

There may be many reasons for scrapping older cars such as a growing economy, the availability of affordable financing for new models or the reported increase in the importation of cars from the UK.

In order to test the market in relation to insurance for older cars, Insurance Ireland sought quotes from five insurers for a 12-year-old car with standard profile details and received quotes from four insurers, it said.

AA offered a quote of €642.47; AIG gave a quote of €479.99; Axa offered €577.06; Liberty Insurance offered €829.26 (for fully comp) and €664.22 (for third party) while FBD could not offer a quote.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
FactCheck: Is Ireland really the most corrupt nation in the western world?
57,774  90
2
Police in Australia have 'grave concerns' for pregnant Irish teenager missing for over two weeks
41,019  8
3
Why men say they've had more lifetime sexual partners than women
38,681  63
Fora
1
'We need to defend ourselves': Dairy's in-your-face play to woo Irish millenials
750  0
2
'Dublin is not a low-rise city - it's even lower than that'
284  0
3
'There's a risk of being caught up in a trend': The fight for Ireland's salad-bar market
217  0
The42
1
As It Happened: Cork v Limerick, All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final
114,593  78
2
Katie Taylor obliterates overmatched Kimberly Connor to defend world titles
69,431  52
3
'There are a lot of people saying I went for money. It's got nothing to do with it'
25,881  12
DailyEdge
1
Gardaí investigating threats made against woman wrongly accused of running Bloggers Unveiled
34,245  53
2
Can You Guess The Price Of These Products From Brown Thomas?
7,692  6
3
Cher tweeted 'Hi again' and it instantly became a very relatable meme
3,923  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Man jailed for 'horrifying' knife attack on his ex-wife
Man jailed for 'horrifying' knife attack on his ex-wife
Teen who caused €50,000 in damage to detention centre jailed for four years
Man who had sex with 14-year-old neighbour has sentence delayed
GARDAí
FactCheck: Is Ireland really the most corrupt nation in the western world?
FactCheck: Is Ireland really the most corrupt nation in the western world?
Watchdog still in talks with gardaí over members' compliance with ethics laws
Tributes paid to 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Waterford
DUBLIN
Three people rescued after yacht gets into difficulty
Three people rescued after yacht gets into difficulty
Poll: Would you visit the U2 centre?
'I went to rob it as a joke. I didn't mean it': Post office raider jailed for two and a half years

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie