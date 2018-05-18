3 people arrested after Kilkenny supermarket burglary

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED three people following a burglary in Kilkenny in the early hours of the morning.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Thor.

A woman and two men were arrested when gardaí responded to an intruder alarm at a supermarket on Main street, Mooncoin at 1.40 am.

All three are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 for questioning at Thomastown and Kilkenny Garda Stations.

Property taken during the burglary, including a sum of cash has been recovered and a car involved in the incident has been seized by investigating gardaí.

Gardaí say that the arrests were made as part of ongoing operations targeting criminal groups involved in burglary and related crime in the south Kilkenny area.

The largest part of Operation Thor occurred in March when thirty-six people were arrested following searches by gardaí in Kilkenny and Carlow.