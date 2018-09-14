This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fifth person arrested in crackdown on organised crime gang

The gang is suspected of being involved in commercial burglaries nationwide.

By Órla Ryan Friday 14 Sep 2018, 9:50 AM
24 minutes ago 1,280 Views 2 Comments
File photo
Image: RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a fifth person as part of an investigation into an organised crime gang suspected of being involved in commercial burglaries nationwide.

A range of items were recovered during searches at 11 houses in the Enniscorthy area yesterday morning. 

Three men, two in their 40s and one in his 30s, and a woman in her 20s were arrested during the operation.

Gardaí have now confirmed that a fifth man, aged in his 30s, was arrested yesterday afternoon. He is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at a garda station in the southeast region.

The searches were carried out as part of Operation Thor, An Garda Síochána’s national crackdown on burglaries.

Gardaí seized cash, mobile phones, satellite navigation systems, walkie-talkies, a car key reader, a small quantity of cigarettes and financial documents during the searches yesterday. 

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

