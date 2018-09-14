Fifth person arrested in crackdown on organised crime gang

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a fifth person as part of an investigation into an organised crime gang suspected of being involved in commercial burglaries nationwide.

A range of items were recovered during searches at 11 houses in the Enniscorthy area yesterday morning.

Three men, two in their 40s and one in his 30s, and a woman in her 20s were arrested during the operation.

Gardaí have now confirmed that a fifth man, aged in his 30s, was arrested yesterday afternoon. He is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at a garda station in the southeast region.

The searches were carried out as part of Operation Thor, An Garda Síochána’s national crackdown on burglaries.

Gardaí seized cash, mobile phones, satellite navigation systems, walkie-talkies, a car key reader, a small quantity of cigarettes and financial documents during the searches yesterday.