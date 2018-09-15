This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fine Gael loses ground but still manages to increase lead over Fianna Fáil in latest opinion poll

It’s not good news for Micheál Martin heading into the next Dáil term.

By Sean Murray Saturday 15 Sep 2018, 5:21 PM
1 hour ago 4,153 Views 40 Comments
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

THERE HAS BEEN a drop in support for Fine Gael among the Irish electorate, but that hasn’t stopped it extending its lead over Fianna Fáil, according to the latest opinion poll by RedC Research for the Sunday Business Post.

The government party has dropped one point to 33%, but that is still 11 points ahead of Fianna Fáil who dropped three to 22%.

The Leo Varadkar-led Fine Gael remains the most popular party in the country heading into the next Dáil term, with Budget 2019 and negotiations over the extension of the confidence and supply agreement with Fianna Fáil high on the agenda.

The poll doesn’t make good reading for Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, who recently rejected claims from the Taoiseach that the government can’t function without an extension of the confidence and supply arrangement. 

A breakdown in talks between the two parties would result in Fianna Fáil no longer backing the government, which would trigger an election. 

Housing and the homelessness crisis also remains high on the agenda heading into the new Dáil term, with Minister Eoghan Murphy facing a motion of no confidence tabled by Sinn Féin.

Unfortunately for Sinn Féin, it joined the other two largest parties with a fall in support. The Mary Lou McDonald-led party fell two points to 14%.

Independents were the big winners, up four points to 13%.

Labour remained unchanged at 6%, as did the Green Party (2%).

The Independent Alliance – whose members occupy roles in government – also remains unchanged on 4%.

There were slight gains for the Social Democrats (up one point to 2%) and Renua (up one point to 1%), while Solidarity-People Before Profit fell one point to 2%. 

