Poll: Do you think Oprah Winfrey would be a good US presidential candidate?

DO YOU THINK talk show host Oprah Winfrey would make a good presidential candidate to run against Donald Trump in the next US election?

Winfrey’s best friend Gayle King, a CBS host, said Winfrey is “intrigued by the idea” of a presidential bid in 2020 – but doesn’t see it happening.

“She loves this country and would like to be of service in some way. But I don’t think she’s actively considering it at this time.”

Trump responded to the suggestion by saying “Oprah would be a lot of fun”, but added “I don’t think she’s going to run”.

So what’s your take? Do you think Oprah Winfrey would be a good presidential candidate for the 2020 US presidential election?

