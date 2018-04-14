  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 14 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Nothing short of a miracle': Irish CF campaigner on recovery after double lung transplant

Orla Tinsley told RTÉ’s Six One News that she feels like a “new woman”.

By Sean Murray Saturday 14 Apr 2018, 1:16 PM
24 minutes ago 1,172 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3957962

if you can’t see the video, click here

CYSTIC FIBROSIS CAMPAIGNER Orla Tinsley has said she feels like a “new woman” as she continues to recover from a double lung transplant in the US.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Six One News, the Irish woman described her transformation as “nothing short of a miracle” and that she has strength she didn’t have before.

The journalist and Cystic Fibrosis activist has long campaigned for more awareness about the condition which affects the lungs and digestive system.

She has been on the waiting list for a double lung transplant since she suffered respiratory failure in 2016. She had previously been called six times about potential transplant but, on the seventh occasion, she successfully received the transplant just before Christmas in 2017.

She said: “It’s like being a teenager again. I have so much strength, it’s so amazing. I didn’t realise how much I’d lost because I’d lost it over a period of time.”

Tinsley said that she can now focus better and read faster, and is even doing yoga three times a week to help her body recover from the double transplant.

It’s phenomenal. I found myself walking tin the park with my mam the other day and I had to stop. I was overwhelmed. I wasn’t getting tired or breathless which was a normal occurrence over the last couple of years.

The campaigner was full of praise for the person, who was dying at the time, who made the decision to donate their lungs to her.

“I was getting emotional because I was thinking of my donor and their sacrifice and their generosity and their forward thinking to have that conversation with their family,” she said.

When tragically, they died, they gave me life. It’s the greatest gift someone can give to somebody else.

Tinsley closed with a passionate call for others to consider organ donation.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Actor Barry Keoghan: '13 foster homes. If that's on paper you'd think "he's destined to mess up"'
64,527  26
2
Russia says it has proof Britain was behind alleged Syria chemical attack
55,132  188
3
Man arrested after lorry driver found dead at Rosslare Europort following suspected assault
52,743  36
Fora
1
'I sold my business for €14m, but the retirement plans didn't work out. I needed a new job quickly'
1,371  0
2
Here's what is stopping Norwegian's transatlantic dreams from fully taking flight
751  0
The42
1
Jackson and Olding to leave Ulster - report
76,167  0
2
IRFU and Ulster 'revoke contracts' of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding
63,429  0
3
A try within seconds and a long-range penalty: Conor Murray swings victory for Munster in Bloemfontein
40,417  43
DailyEdge
1
Vogue Williams appears to have sold a Chanel bag for less than €30 on Star Boot Sale
7,136  0
2
11 reasons why I am obsessed with Emily Ratajkowski's glamorous (and kind of scaldy) wedding
7,112  0
3
Kim K wore a name tag to her high school reunion in case anyone didn't recognise her
6,235  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
PALESTINE
Tear gas and black smoke: Protesters are burning Israeli flags in Gaza
Tear gas and black smoke: Protesters are burning Israeli flags in Gaza
Dublin Lord Mayor signs document saying he will not enter Israel again without government permission
Israeli authorities accuse Lord Mayor of waging 'campaign of hatred' against Israel
COURTS
Waterford's new â¬25.9m courthouse opened this week - take a look
Waterford's new €25.9m courthouse opened this week - take a look
Bankers were 'scared sh*tless' carrying out deals with Anglo Irish, jury hears
Barrister begins legal action against Health Minister and senator over alleged defamatory tweets
HEALTH
Canadian NGO sending 'observation team' to monitor Eighth Amendment referendum
Canadian NGO sending 'observation team' to monitor Eighth Amendment referendum
'She was just so ill, it was horrible to see my child like that'
Health study says Ireland's weekly drinking limit should be 5 pints, not 8.5
HIGH COURT
Brother of MMA fighter Joao Carvalho suing promoters and medical staff behind event
Brother of MMA fighter Joao Carvalho suing promoters and medical staff behind event
Official tells court that Sean Dunne is owner of €58 million Dublin 4 property
Application to extend Sean Dunne's bankruptcy over alleged non cooperation opens

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie