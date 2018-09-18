Outpouring of admiration for Orla Tinsley as RTE air doc on her CF journey

‘INCREDIBLE’, ‘EMOTIONAL’, ‘POWERFUL’ – just some of the words used to describe last night’s RTÉ documentary about cystic fibrosis campaigner Orla Tinsley.

The documentary, Warrior, follows Tinsley’s journey during her nine months on the lung transplant waiting list in the US and the aftermath of her successful surgery.

“I’m 31 today. Last year on the 31st of March I was placed on the lung transplant list and I didn’t know if I was going to live to see my next birthday, but here I am,” she says in the documentary.

Cystic fibrosis campaigner Orla Tinsley has urged people to consider organ donation. She has spoken of her experience in a documentary to be broadcast tonight pic.twitter.com/O4zy7DenwK — RTÉ News (@rtenews) September 17, 2018 Source: RTÉ News /Twitter

“I have a kinship with my donor, this person I’ve never met. But she saved my life. her decision and her selflessness to become a donor saved me and I’m very aware that I’m here because of that.

“I’m here because of that deep and difficult time for another family. And I don’t take it for granted. ”

The documentary went down well with viewers last night and there has been an outpouring of admiration for Tinsley for opening herself up at a very difficult time in her life.

We are so lucky to have @orlatinsley in this World. Thank you for your tireless advocacy for CF and organ donation. Your bravery and strength are an inspiration to us all. A true Warrior. #OrlaTinsley — Ian Power (@powerian) September 17, 2018 Source: Ian Power /Twitter

Have expressed before my strong feelings for Orla T but tonight, drained after that great documentary, I am filled with admiration for her wonderful, strong, loving and devoted Mum and Dad. #orlatinsley — PeterMurtagh (@PeterMurtagh) September 17, 2018 Source: PeterMurtagh /Twitter

Only 15 minutes in to the @RTEOne documentary on her lung transplant and I'm completely in awe of #OrlaTinsley. A true warrior. We should have an opt-out organ donation system but until that happens please sign up to be an organ donor. — Colette Sexton (@colette_sexton) September 17, 2018 Source: Colette Sexton /Twitter

I have no words for the response tonight. I am in awe of the way people are reaching out, understanding and commiting to becoming donors. I appreciate and I’m reading every single story and response. Thank you for being part of this and making a difference. #Warrior https://t.co/41KzO77cxm — Orla Tinsley (@orlatinsley) September 18, 2018 Source: Orla Tinsley /Twitter

If you missed it last night, you can still watch Orla Tinsley: Warrior on the RTÉ player.