Outpouring of admiration for Orla Tinsley as RTE air doc on her CF journey

‘INCREDIBLE’, ‘EMOTIONAL’, ‘POWERFUL’ – just some of the words used to describe last night’s RTÉ documentary about cystic fibrosis campaigner Orla Tinsley.
The documentary, Warrior, follows Tinsley’s journey during her nine months on the lung transplant waiting list in the US and the aftermath of her successful surgery.
“I’m 31 today. Last year on the 31st of March I was placed on the lung transplant list and I didn’t know if I was going to live to see my next birthday, but here I am,” she says in the documentary.
“I have a kinship with my donor, this person I’ve never met. But she saved my life. her decision and her selflessness to become a donor saved me and I’m very aware that I’m here because of that.
“I’m here because of that deep and difficult time for another family. And I don’t take it for granted. ”
The documentary went down well with viewers last night and there has been an outpouring of admiration for Tinsley for opening herself up at a very difficult time in her life.
If you missed it last night, you can still watch Orla Tinsley: Warrior on the RTÉ player.
