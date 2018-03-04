Can Saoirse take her first Oscar? Here's everything you need to know before tonight's show

IN 2016, IT was #OscarsSoWhite with no people of colour nominated for Academy Awards in acting categories for the second year in a row, while in 2017 it was #EnvelopeGate when we saw the Best Picture award initially being handed to the incorrect nominee.

Somehow though, the Oscars brand remains trusted by the vast majority of people.

Ahead of tonight’s ceremony, a survey of 2,000 adults in the US showed about 70% not only thought of the Oscars as trustworthy, but also innovative and visionary.

“It’s a phenomenal achievement for the leaders of the Academy, not only because the brand has been highly discredited and distrusted over the past few years but also because of the politically charged environment in Hollywood,” says survey author and celebrity branding expert Jeetendr Sehdev.

Phenomenal indeed, for that reason and when you remember the final scene of last year’s event which saw confusion on stage as La La Land producers announced Moonlight as the real winners of the night.

So what to expect from later?

A much more low-key event, but nothing as sombre as the Golden Globes red carpet which saw almost every attendee dressed in black to launch the #TimesUp movement to advocate for equal pay and the end of harassment in the industry.

An AFP feature says that industry figures have tried to “strike a reflective, humble tone in light of a glut of recent controversies that have dogged Hollywood”.

But advertisers – who haven’t shied away – will expect at least some glitz and glam. As will viewers.

The red carpet event starts outside the Dolby Theatre at 3pm local time (11pm Irish time). Incidentally, its taking place in March – and not February as usual – because of the Winter Olympics which only ended in Pyeongchang, South Korea last Sunday. The games are a big event for television in the US and networks would not have wanted them to clash.

And the main show begins at 5.30pm local time (1.30am Monday, Irish time).

Irish viewers can tune in if they have a Sky subscription which includes its movie channels. Alex Zane presents the coverage, including interviews from the red carpet, on Sky Cinema Oscars from midnight. He will be joined by Countdown’s Rachel Riley, comedian and actor Sanjeev Bhaskar, film critic Anna Smith and journalist Boyd Hilton.

Irish viewers will also be able to see E!’s coverage – but that’s only from the red carpet, it doesn’t get its cameras inside the theatre. The usual duo of Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest will be live from 10pm to 1am.

RTÉ 2 will show the 90th Academy Awards at a more sociable hour of 9.30pm on Monday evening.

For those who will stay up on the night, however, they will once again have comedian Jimmy Kimmel as host. He was widely praised last year but will have another difficult task this weekend as he has to navigate his jokes around the TimesUp and MeToo tensions.

The business end

The campaigning and the endless chat show appearances by nominees has ended – and there must be winners.

We have a considerable Irish interest this year.

For her role in LadyBirdy Saoirse Ronan has received her third nomination at the grand old age of 23 but faces tough competition from Frances McDormand of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, not to mention Meryl Streep in the The Post, Margo Robbie’s much-lauded portrayal of Tonya Harding in I, Tonya and Sally Hawkins from The Shape of Water.

McDormand is one of seven nods for London-Irish writer-director Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing.

It has been nominated for Best Original Screenplay, Best Motion Picture of the Year, Best Achievement in Film Editing and Best Achievement for Music Written for Motion Pictures. Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell are also shortlisted in the best supporting actor category.

Cartoon Saloon’s Tomm Moore and Nora Twomey are nominated for The Breadwinner in the Best Animated Film. The pair missed a party, held in their honour, in LA on Friday because of the snow in Dublin.

the #BeastFromTheEast is causing all kinds of havoc to our travel plans but we will get to #LA for @TheAcademy awards one way or the otherhttps://t.co/q9TNcrDoh5 — Cartoon Saloon (@CartoonSaloon) February 28, 2018 Source: Cartoon Saloon /Twitter

Also on the ‘ones to watch’ list for Irish viewers is Daniel Day Lewis who is nominated for his performance in Phantom Thread.

The audience, over the hours-long production, will be treated to musical performances of all the nominated Original Songs.

Oscar-winning rapper Common and Andra Day will perform Stand Up for Something from Marshall. Mary J. Blige, who is up for two gongs for Mudbound, will sing Mighty River. She is the first person to be nominated for both a performance (for actress in a supporting role) and Original Song in the same year.

Coco’s Remember Me will be given time on stage with Gael García Bernal, Natalia LaFourcade and Miguel performing.

Keala Settle will sing This is Me from The Greatest Showman, while Sufjan Stevens will perform Mystery of Love, which was written for Call Me By Your Name.

Emily Blunt, Sandra Bullock, Dave Chappelle, Eugenio Derbez, Ansel Elgort, Jane Fonda, Jodie Foster, Eiza González, Ashley Judd, Nicole Kidman, Matthew McConaughey, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Lupita Nyong’o and Christopher Walken have all be announced as presenters.

Enjoy it all.

Here’s a full list of the nominees:

Actress in Leading Role

Margot Robbie hugging Saoirse Ronan before accepting the award best actress at the Critics' Choice Awards Source: Chris Pizzello

Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)

Frances McDormand (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)

Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)

Meryl Streep (The Post)

Leading Actor

Denzel Washington at the 75th Golden Globe Awards Source: SIPA USA via PA Images

Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name)

Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)

Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)

Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)

Denzel Washington (Roman J.Israel, Esq)

Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige at the Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Source: Admedia

Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)

Allison Janney (I, Tonya)

Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread)

Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)

Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)

Supporting Actor

Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand and Woody Harrelson, cast members of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Source: Vince Bucci via PA Images

Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)

Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)

Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World)

Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Best Picture

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Directing

Dunkirk (2017) Poster Art Source: ZUMAPRESS.com via PA Images

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Original Screenplay

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Adapted Screenplay

Jessica Chastain attends the Molly's Game premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square Source: Van Tine Dennis/ABACA via PA Images

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

Animated Feature

Hiilaria Baldwin reacts as her son Rafael Thomas Baldwin walks out onto the carpet at 'The Boss Baby' Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Production Design

Director Joe Wright, Kristin Scott Thomas, Gary Oldman, Lily James and Samuel West attending the Darkest Hour Premiere Source: Ian West via PA Images

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Costume Design

Consolata Boyle Source: Admedia via PA Images

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

Animation

Dear basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Original Score

Stormtroopers during the European premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, at the Royal Albert Hall, London Source: Matt Crossick via PA Images

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy

Kong: Skull Island

War for the planet of the Apes

Film Editing

Sally Hawkins who has been nominated for the best actress Oscar for The Shape of Water Source: Dominic Lipinski

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

Sound Editing & Sound Mixing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Cinematography

Source: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment via PA Images

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Mudbound

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Documentary Feature

Abacus: Small Enough To Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men In Aleppo

Strong Island

Documentary Short

Edith + Eddie

Heaven is a traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(E)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Original Song

Mighty River

Mystery of Love

Remember Me

Stand Up For Something

This Is Me

Hair and Make-up

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

With reporting by AFP