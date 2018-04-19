  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
A whitewater kayaking course is planned for Dublin's financial centre

An outdoor pool is also possible under the €15 million development.

By Sinead Baker Thursday 19 Apr 2018, 11:02 AM
51 minutes ago 2,334 Views 17 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3965859
Whitewater kayaking could soon be possible in the city centre.
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews,ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews,ie

PLANS ARE IN place to build a new €15 million whitewater kayaking course in Dublin’s financial centre, and potentially an outdoor pool or lido.

Dublin City Council has invited tenders for the course as part of the development of George’s Dock, near the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

The project, named the Water Animation Strategy, will create a 250-metre-long whitewater course and flood-rescue training centre for emergency services next to the Custom House Quay (CHQ) building.

Capture George's Dock, the site of Oktoberfest Dublin, is where the development will take place. Source: Google Maps

A statement on the council’s website states that the pool will be “used for canoe polo, flat water kayak training and other related activities”.

The council hopes that the regeneration of the area will benefit the local economy.

The Water Animation Strategy seeks to build on the successes of previous plans further promoting the area as a world-class destination for living, doing business, tourism, leisure, wellness and cultural activities.

The design team for the project is expected to be in place by the summer.

The dock is currently used for events such as Oktoberfest and Christmas market.

