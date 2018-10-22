700 Halloween items seized at Dublin Port last year for not meeting EU safety standards

OVER 700 HALLOWEEN products were seized at Dublin Port last year for failing to meet EU safety standards.

The National Standards Authority of Ireland has issued a warning to customers to be on the lookout for safety approved products.

By law, all Halloween costumes, novelty lights, props and face paint marketed at children are required to display the CE mark.

To ensure that the CE mark is genuine, look at the three branches of the letter E. The central one should be shorter, and the space between the C and the E should be quite big.

Parents should also look for the flame-resistant label when shopping for costumes.

This indicates the costume will resist burning and should extinguish quickly once removed from the ignition source.

“It’s also important that all businesses and traders are vigilant and ensure that the products they’re selling contain the CE Mark,” said Geraldine Larkin, CEO of NSAI.

Failure to do so may not only result in financial loss, but more importantly their products may cause physical harm, she said.

The safety agency also made other recommendations for those shopping for Halloween: wear clothes underneath the costume, avoid costumes with glitter as they tend to be more flammable, and read the labelling on face paint.

“Don’t let Halloween be more frightening this year than it should be,” Larkin added.