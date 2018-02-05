Over one million people tuned in to see Irelandâ€™s victory against France on Saturday

OVER ONE MILLION people tuned in to TV3 to see Irelandâ€™s victory against France in the Six Nations Championships.

Viewership peaked at 789,000 with an average audience of 572,000 tuning into the game.

France hadnâ€™t looked like winning the game for the vast majority yet appeared to have claimed victory with a late try.

Johnny Sexton helped salvage the game in the last moments enabling a 15 to 13 victory over France.

Other high hitters for the television network that weekend wasÂ Irelandâ€™s Got TalentÂ with an average of 469,000 viewers watching the first episode.

Viewing peaked at 540,000 when 81-year-old Evelyn Williams received the golden buzzer when she sang Send in the Clowns.Â 866,000 viewers watched the show across its 90 minute broadcast.

TV3â€™s all day share of viewing onÂ SaturdayÂ 3 February was 24.5%, hitting the number one spot for most viewed channel in the country on that day.