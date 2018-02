Over one million people tuned in to see Irelandâ€™s victory against France on Saturday

OVER ONE MILLION people tuned in to TV3 to see Ireland’s victory against France in the Six Nations Championships.

Viewership peaked at 789,000 with an average audience of 572,000 tuning into the game.

France hadn’t looked like winning the game for the vast majority yet appeared to have claimed victory with a late try.

Johnny Sexton helped salvage the game in the last moments enabling a 15 to 13 victory over France.

Other high hitters for the television network that weekend was Ireland’s Got Talent with an average of 469,000 viewers watching the first episode.

Viewing peaked at 540,000 when 81-year-old Evelyn Williams received the golden buzzer when she sang Send in the Clowns. 866,000 viewers watched the show across its 90 minute broadcast.

TV3’s all day share of viewing on Saturday 3 February was 24.5%, hitting the number one spot for most viewed channel in the country on that day.