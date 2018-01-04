Fatal stabbing at Paddy Power shop in Birmingham

POLICE IN BIRMINGHAM have launched an investigation after a man was stabbed to death in a Paddy Power shop earlier today.

The man was found with severe head injuries and pronounced dead at the scene in Handsworth.

West Midlands Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

They said: “On arrival at the bookmakers, a man was found with severe head injuries. Due to the extent of his injuries, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this stage, this is believed to be an isolated incident. A cordon is in place and enquiries are ongoing.

The police also urged anyone with information to come forward.

Locals told the Birmingham Mail that the man who was killed was a customer in the shop.

A spokesperson for Paddy Power told the Press Association that it was supporting police with their inquiries, and wouldn’t comment any further at this stage.