ST PATRICK’S DAY is just days away but the supposed luck of the Irish is nowhere to be seen.

Met Éireann is predicting that this 17 March could bring snow showers and temperatures of just two degrees.

But there are some celebrities to see on the day as it was announced that Star Wars actor Mark Hamill will be the “International Guest of Honour” at the Dublin parade.

So, this morning we want to know: Will you attend a St Patrick’s Day parade this year?