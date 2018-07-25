This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Wednesday 25 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

At least 30 killed in suicide blast on Pakistan polling station

The attack was claimed by the Islamic State group through its official Amaq news agency.

By AFP Wednesday 25 Jul 2018, 12:28 PM
13 minutes ago 312 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4146189
Security officials inspect the blast site in southwest Pakistan's Quetta
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Security officials inspect the blast site in southwest Pakistan's Quetta
Security officials inspect the blast site in southwest Pakistan's Quetta
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

AT LEAST 30 people were killed and dozens injured in a suicide bomb attack on a polling station as millions of Pakistanis voted in a nationwide election.

“(The bomber) was trying to enter the polling station. When police tried to stop him he blew himself up,” a local administration official in the southwestern city of Quetta, Hashim Ghilzai, told AFP.

Dr Wasim Baig, spokesman for the Sandeman Provincial Hospital in Quetta, said the death toll had risen to 30 after two people died of their injuries. Earlier, officials had said 28 people were killed and more than 30 injured.

The attack was claimed by the Islamic State group through its official Amaq news agency. It was IS’s latest assault on Balochistan, Pakistan’s poorest and most restive province which struggles with multiple Islamist and separatist insurgencies.

The province suffered the brunt of a series of attacks that killed more than 180 people across Pakistan during the brief but acrimonious election campaign, including a blast in Mastung district also claimed by IS which killed 153 people including local politician Siraj Raisani.

He was one of three election candidates killed by militant attacks during the election campaign.

An earlier attack in Balochistan left one policeman dead and three wounded when a hand grenade was thrown at a polling station in the village of Koshk, in Khuzdar district.

The military has stationed over 370,000 personnel nationwide to ensure security, bolstered by 450,000 police.

‘Pakistan’s dirtiest election’

Nearly 106 million people were eligible to vote in the parliamentary election in what is meant to be a rare democratic transition in the nuclear-armed country, which has been ruled by the powerful military for roughly half its history.

The election could propel former World Cup cricketer Imran Khan to power.

But the vote has been dubbed Pakistan’s “dirtiest election” due to widespread accusations of pre-poll rigging by the armed forces, with Khan – who captained his country to victory in the 1992 cricket World Cup – believed to be the beneficiary.

Pakistan Elections Pakistani politician Imran Khan Source: AP/PA Images

The campaign season was also marred by the expansion of extremist religious parties.

The contest has largely become a two-way race between Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and the incumbent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of ousted premier Nawaz Sharif, whose brother Shahbaz is leading its campaign.

Khan cast his vote in Bani Gala, a suburb of the capital Islamabad, telling the media it was “time to defeat parties which kept this country hostage for years”.

The first voter to enter a polling station in the eastern city of Lahore was a woman, business executive Maryum Arif, who told AFP she planned to vote for the PML-N as “it has served Pakistan”.

She was followed shortly after by Shahbaz Sharif, who called on Pakistanis to “get out of their homes and … change the fate of Pakistan” before casting his own vote and flashing a victory sign.

Up to 800,000 police and troops have been stationed at more than 85,000 polling stations across the country, with concerns for security after a string of bloody militant attacks in the final weeks of the campaign that killed more than 180 people including three candidates.

Pakistan Elections Pakistani voters wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station in Peshawar, Pakistan Source: Muhammad Sajjad

‘Murky’ 

Khan is campaigning on populist promises to build a “New Pakistan”, vowing to eradicate corruption, clean up the environment and construct an “Islamic welfare” state.

But the erstwhile playboy’s campaign has been dogged by widespread accusations he is benefiting from the support of the country’s powerful security establishment, with the media, activists and think tanks decrying a “silent coup” by the generals.

The military has rejected the accusations and said it has no “direct role” in the electoral process.

Election authorities have granted military officers broad powers inside polling centres that have further stirred fears of manipulation.

Khan has also raised eyebrows in recent weeks by increasingly catering to hardline religious groups, particularly over the inflammatory issue of blasphemy – sparking fears a win for PTI could embolden Islamist extremists.

The PML-N says it is the target of the alleged military machinations, with candidates under pressure. Nawaz Sharif was ousted from power last year and jailed over a corruption conviction days before the vote, removing Khan’s most dangerous rival.

A third party, the Pakistan Peoples Party headed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari – son of slain prime minister Benazir Bhutto – could be called upon to form a coalition with any winner.

Radical groups such as the Milli Muslim League, linked to Hafiz Saeed, the man accused of masterminding the 2008 Mumbai attacks, are also contesting the polls, though many are running under the banner of smaller, lesser-known parties.

More than 19 million new voters, including millions of women and young people, may prove decisive.

“Our predictions are very murky right now. It’s still up for grabs,” Bilal Gilani, executive director of pollster Gallup Pakistan, told AFP on Tuesday.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Flames ravage Greek seaside as wildfires kill 74
181,779  0
2
Demi Lovato rushed to hospital following suspected heroin overdose
95,757  0
3
Department of Foreign Affairs updates travel advice for Greece as Irish honeymoon couple caught up in wildfires
75,232  0
Fora
1
Ticket touting will be banned in Ireland under new laws
938  0
2
Jameson's makers want to open a VIP-only hideout in inner-city Dublin
479  0
3
'People think it's great when you're in 60 shops - but I'm not pulling a massive salary'
429  0
The42
1
No room for Neymar as Fifa name 10 Player of the Year contenders
84,693  0
2
Damien Duff: 'It's the same old dinosaurs in the GAA making the same old decisions'
66,159  0
3
Police use 'tear gas' on Tour de France protesters who blocked route with bales of hay
43,975  0
DailyEdge
1
Poll: Is it a dressing gown or a housecoat?
10,713  0
2
Tony McGregor said the generosity of the GoFundMe campaign has touched his heart
8,540  0
3
Graham Norton is hosting a table quiz that's offering a 4 course meal made by the local priest as a prize
8,009  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Judgement reserved in extradition challenge by Algerian man accused of terror
Judgement reserved in extradition challenge by Algerian man accused of terror
Former director stole over €1 million from charity, friends and family, court told
Former Defence Forces member who recorded young girl exposing herself jailed
HSE
'Major changes' needed as 82 children admitted to adult mental health units
'Major changes' needed as 82 children admitted to adult mental health units
65 patients at St Columcille's Hospital to have colonoscopy results reviewed
Should we extend the HPV vaccine to boys? Public asked to give their views
HEALTH
Ireland to pause use of transvaginal mesh after 'understandable public anxiety'
Ireland to pause use of transvaginal mesh after 'understandable public anxiety'
Fears raised after Ebola reemerges in woman one year after all-clear
Confused about CBD? Here's what you need to know about Ireland and the cannabis-based remedy

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie