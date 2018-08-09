This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 9 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pregnant woman and 18-month-old daughter killed in Israeli air strikes

A Hamas militant was also killed and at least 12 other people were injured.

By AFP Thursday 9 Aug 2018, 7:34 AM
8 minutes ago 224 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4171213

MIDEAST-GAZA CITY-ISRAEL-AIR STRIKES An explosion following Israeli air strikes in Gaza City. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

ISRAEL CARRIED OUT a major wave of strikes across the Gaza Strip overnight in response to some 150 rockets fired at its territory, leaving three Palestinians including a toddler dead in another severe flare-up of violence, officials said today.

Most of the rockets fired by Palestinian militants landed in open areas, but at least two hit the Israeli town of Sderot near the Gaza Strip and sirens sounded throughout the night, sending residents to bomb shelters.

Medics reported at least four wounded taken to Israeli hospitals, including a 30-year-old Thai woman in moderate to severe condition.

Israel Palestinians Injured person after a missile from Gaza Strip hit in the town of Sderot, Israel. Source: AP/PA Images

Those killed in the Gaza Strip included Enas Khammash, 23, and her 18-month-old daughter Bayan, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-controlled enclave.

They were killed in an airstrike in Jafarawi in central Gaza, the ministry said, while her husband was injured. The ministry said Khammash was also pregnant.

A Hamas militant was also killed in the strikes and at least 12 others injured, the health ministry said.

It was the third severe flare-up of violence since July and came despite attempts by UN officials and Egypt to secure a long-term truce between Israel and Hamas.

The three flare-ups, which follow months of tensions due to protests and clashes along the Gaza border, have raised fears of a fourth war between the two sides since 2008.

Israel’s military said it targeted more than 140 Hamas “military sites”, including military compounds and weapons manufacturing sites for the Islamist movement.

It said Israel was targeted with around 150 rockets from late last night into this morning. Twenty-five of them were intercepted by air defence systems, according to the army.

Smoke plumes and fireballs could be seen over the Gaza Strip as the strikes were being carried out.

The military said it was “determined to secure the safety of the citizens of Israel and is on high alert and prepared for a wide variety of scenarios.”

A statement from the military wing of Hamas claimed responsibility for the rockets.

It said the Palestinian “resistance” had fired a large number of rockets at “enemy positions in the Gaza envelope”.

Israeli television broadcast images of a house and cars damaged by the rockets in Sderot.

‘Deeply alarmed’

Nickolay Mladenov, the UN envoy for the Middle East conflict who has been seeking to negotiate a long-term truce between Israel and Hamas, said he was “deeply alarmed” and called on all sides to “step back from the brink.”

“For months I have been warning that the humanitarian, security and political crisis in Gaza risks a devastating conflict that nobody wants,” he said in a statement.

Our collective efforts have prevented the situation from exploding until now. If the current escalation however is not contained immediately, the situation can rapidly deteriorate with devastating consequences for all people.

The flare-up that began yesterday night followed an incident the previous day.

In that incident, two fighters from the military wing of Hamas were killed by Israeli fire along the border.

Israel initially said the two fighters were shooting at Israeli soldiers, but Hamas said they were involved in a training exercise that senior officials were attending.

Israeli media reported that army officials had later acknowledged a mistake had been made and the militants had not been firing at soldiers, though the military would not confirm that information to AFP.

MIDEAST-GAZA CITY-ISRAEL-AIR STRIKES Smoke rises following Israeli air strikes in Gaza City. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Hamas warned Israel it would pay for the attack, yesterday the army said shots had been fired at civilian engineers working on an underground barrier along the border, prompting the military to respond with tank fire at a Hamas post.

That was followed by the rocket fire and then the Israeli strikes. The escalation comes after the Hamas leadership convened for a rare meeting in Gaza on Friday.

The gathering had raised hopes a deal for a lasting truce with Israel, with the backing of Egypt and the United Nations.

Protests and clashes along the Gaza border since the end of March have seen at least 165 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire.

The majority were killed during protests and clashes, but others have died in airstrikes or tank fire.

One Israeli soldier has been shot dead by a Palestinian sniper.

© – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'Day of reckoning' for globally popular weedkiller Roundup as €344 million cancer trial comes to a head
68,518  1
2
A foul smell in a chipping room, no staff toilet and rodent droppings on shelf - 15 food businesses hit with orders
66,926  46
3
Hundreds of Ryanair flights cancelled as German and Dutch pilots join strike
39,750  63
Fora
1
Here are Ireland's most – and least – popular holiday destinations
3,835  0
2
The aviation watchdog couldn't keep up with a big spike in passenger complaints last year
152  0
3
CurrencyFair has bought a Hong Kong firm for its master plan to take on Asia
124  0
The42
1
Fitzmaurice: 'The player was told to jump off a cliff and take three or four other players with him'
41,602  53
2
'It's a decision that's been made for me' - Referee James McGrath quits after All-Ireland final snub
38,644  59
3
As It Happened: Galway v Tipperary, All-Ireland U21 hurling semi-final
28,264  35
DailyEdge
1
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby is getting absolutely roasted over her latest tattoo
8,826  1
2
Kim Kardashian weighs in on the news that Kourtney and her boyfriend have reportedly split up
8,213  0
3
Christina Aguilera has been spotted in Dublin and people are in speculation overdrive wondering why
7,592  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
COURTS
Judge dismisses claim that Patrick Hutch's detention at Cloverhill Prison is unlawful
Judge dismisses claim that Patrick Hutch's detention at Cloverhill Prison is unlawful
Thalidomide group welcomes right to discover State documents in 'mother of all battles'
Manafort's ex-business partner testifies they conspired to hide millions of dollars in foreign banks
HEALTH
'A national scandal': Almost one million on health waiting lists in first half of year
'A national scandal': Almost one million on health waiting lists in first half of year
Minister on bishop's comments: 'Contraception is fact of life now for women'
Man loses bid to leave nursing home, is made ward of court
HIGH COURT
Jonathan Hutch is suing TV3 over its news coverage of gangland trial
Jonathan Hutch is suing TV3 over its news coverage of gangland trial
Wicklow widow suing 'those with an interest in' fishing boat after husband drowned without life jacket
Teacher accused of sexual impropriety against student goes to High Court to stop garda vetting notification
IRELAND
'It was nice of him to call in and support the lads' - John Kiely on Earls' 'informal chat' with Limerick hurlers
'It was nice of him to call in and support the lads' - John Kiely on Earls' 'informal chat' with Limerick hurlers
Over 40% of Irish TV viewers watched Ireland win historic silver medal in the World Cup final
€1.5 million announced by Ross is new 'windfall' funding

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie