Poll: When was the last time you went to a panto?

Stars of Rapunzel, this year's panto at the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin.

THERE WAS A row brewing in the UK today over pantos and their place in modern society.

It came after theatre bosses at the London Palladium removed a sketch where a male actor looked up a female character’s skirt.

It led to Conservative MP Nadine Dorries claiming that “left-wing” snowflakes” were “killing comedy” and “dumbing down panto”.

Ireland’s panto culture may be a little less risqué and more child-focused than in the UK, but pantos are still a big part of Ireland’s Christmas/New Year period. But do you go?

