  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 4 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

How Clark Gable once portrayed Charles Stewart Parnell in one of the 'worst films of all time'

Gable said he’d never do another period piece after Parnell, and had to be persuaded to do Gone With The Wind.

By Sean Murray Sunday 4 Feb 2018, 9:45 AM
5 hours ago 11,558 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3824047
Clark Gable with Vivien Leigh in Gone With The Wind
Image: DPA/PA Images
Clark Gable with Vivien Leigh in Gone With The Wind
Clark Gable with Vivien Leigh in Gone With The Wind
Image: DPA/PA Images

“FRANKLY, MY DEAR, I don’t give a damn” is one of the most iconic lines in cinema but the famous utterer of these words may not have been given the chance to do so, all because he portrayed famed Irishman Charles Stewart Parnell in a stinker of a film just two years before.

Clark Gable’s portrayal of Parnell in this 1937 melodrama was released at a time when his stock in Hollywood couldn’t be higher. He’d won an Oscar for best actor in 1934 for the film It Happened One Night, and regularly featured in big-budget films.

Parnell, however, would go on to be listed among one of the 50 worst films of all time.

The film – with Gable choosing not to grow a beard or even adopt a passable Irish accent – centres on Parnell’s ill-fated relationship with Kitty O’Shea which would bring about his downfall.

Starring opposite a leading female actress of the time, Myrna Loy, she would later go on to say that “disgruntled fans wrote to the studio by the thousands”.

Love story

The film was adapted from a play that focused primarily on Parnell’s relationship with O’Shea.

It begins with a successful Parnell in America, having drummed up support for Home Rule, returning home to Ireland only to be immediately jailed by the British government.

“God save Ireland,” Gable says to rapturous applause, without a hint of an accent other than American, as he boards the boat back to Ireland.

Source: The Unemployed Historian/YouTube

He goes on to meet Captain Willie O’Shea who, in an attempt to get Parnell on side and fulfill his own ambitions, encourages his wife to befriend Parnell.

And, of course, the pair fall in love in a typical Hollywood manner on screen. In keeping with the Hollywood code at the time, which banned the showing of men and women in bed together or even of a pair kissing for too long, much of the content of this relationship is sanitised for the film viewer.

Loy’s character goes on to save Parnell later in the film, when he is indicted for his complicit role in the Phoenix Park murders.

Of course, the film ends in tragedy and with the death of Parnell.

Source: The Unemployed Historian/YouTube

An Irish Times contemporary review of the film said that, “as the incidents are presented, and as the character of the man is interpreted by Mr Clark Gable, it is difficult to feel sympathy for one who staked everything upon his love for an unhappily married woman and who, by so doing, smashed himself and destroyed the work of a generation”.

By focusing so much on the role that O’Shea played, the reviewer said, the director “has distorted not only the facts of history and biography, but he has also given undue emphasis to what was a single facet of Parnell’s character”.

A review from TCM said that “while Gable was earnest in his efforts, he never appeared to find a comfort level in the role. His attempts at affecting a brogue can be charitably deemed inconsistent, and this most macho of movie stars seemed ill at ease with revealing a more sensitive side to his character.”

Such was his unease at the film and its subsequent tanking at the box office, Gable actually resolved never to do another period film.

In the end, he was persuaded to change his mind and would go on to play Rhett Butler in Gone With The Wind.

Reviews

The contemporary review of the film in November 1937 in the Irish Times was scathing.

The critic, who went under the initials AEM, wrote: “Neither Clark Gable nor Myrna Loy have been too happily cast: from the start they are obviously ill at ease and more than a little bewildered.

When Clark Gable refused to wear the beard of Parnell, his inner shrewdness directed him correctly; with or without a beard he could never have been the Parnell that Ireland and England knew.
He wisely decided to be himself, but it was a shabby thing to give him the label of a great name… Clark Gable is true to his own talent when he strides from the presidential chair in committee room 15 and fells an offending member of the Irish Party with a punch to the jaw. He is untrue to Parnell. That is all that need be said.

Parnell was one of a number of films to be made about Ireland during this classic Hollywood era, but perhaps the most noteworthy for just how badly it was received – both by audiences and critics.

Ireland was a fertile ground for Hollywood back then, given its recent tumultuous past.

John Ford’s 1935 film The Informer, set during the War of Independence, won four Oscars, including best director and best actor for Victor McLaglen.

Jumping forward, Ford would win another Oscar for 1952′s The Quiet Man, which also fared well critically and commercially.

Gable’s Parnell, however, would be consigned to the scrap heap of largely forgotten films from Hollywood’s golden age.

Read: Dublin Castle could get a blue plaque where an Irish suffragette smashed a window

Read: How a young woman from Thurles became Ireland’s first ‘fashion radical’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'I've had enough': A Galway GP has invoiced the ambulance service to highlight delays
81,395  63
2
Poll: Would you vote for Irexit?
52,306  223
3
'I dread registering my child because I can't put his other parent on the birth certificate'
50,131  69
Fora
1
Westport House's new boss plans to turn the iconic estate into a major concert venue
2,063  0
2
'You could be offered €100,000 - it's big money': Pubs reveal drinks firms' exclusive deals
739  0
3
How to manage a to-do list... so that you actually get stuff done
59  0
The42
1
As it happened: Dublin v Tyrone, Tipperary v Waterford, Mayo v Kerry - Saturday GAA
77,209  18
2
As it happened: France v Ireland, Six Nations
69,713  150
3
Rory Best says he was advised to attend trial of Ulster teammates
69,692  0
DailyEdge.ie
1
Uma Thurman says Harvey Weinstein 'attacked' her multiple times at the start of her career
35,758  17
2
Showering at night vs showering in the morning: Which is the 'right' way?
9,149  3
3
TV3 did a 'rugby fashion guide' this morning ahead of the match and people are taking the piss
8,655  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Polish man fighting extradition from Ireland citing the alleged corruption of his own country's legal system
Polish man fighting extradition from Ireland citing the alleged corruption of his own country's legal system
Jockey tried to gouge out taxi driver's eye after 'some confusion' over fare
Rape trial: Woman asked if she 'watered down' her prior knowledge of rugby players
GARDAí
Whistleblowers left frustrated as 'massive backlog' delays investigation of white collar crime
Whistleblowers left frustrated as 'massive backlog' delays investigation of white collar crime
Man in his 70s dies in car crash
Justice Minister is 'extremely concerned' at reports that homicides weren't properly investigated
DUBLIN
Gavin makes no changes on opening weekend win as Dubs make trip to Tyrone
Gavin makes no changes on opening weekend win as Dubs make trip to Tyrone
Dublin Castle to reenact moment an Irish suffragette smashed its windows
Teen who left cyclist with hairline fracture after Dublin hit-and-run avoids jail
EU
Hoteliers say stricter rules on a cancer-causing food substance would be 'unworkable'
Hoteliers say stricter rules on a cancer-causing food substance would be 'unworkable'
Poll: Would you vote for Irexit?
Poll: Are you comfortable with your flight details being shared with other countries?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie