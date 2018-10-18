This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 18 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I've done nothing wrong': Pat Breen defends extending dinner invitation to broadband bidder's home to Naughten

The Taoiseach believes Breen’s involvement is not a resigning matter.

By Christina Finn Thursday 18 Oct 2018, 5:17 PM
32 minutes ago 1,085 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4293896
Junior Minister Pat Breen.
Image: Leah Farrell
Junior Minister Pat Breen.
Junior Minister Pat Breen.
Image: Leah Farrell

FINE GAEL MINISTER Pat Breen has spoken for the first time about his involvement in a controversial dinner he attended at the National Broadband Plan bidder David McCourt’s house with former Communications Minister Denis Naughten.

Speaking to his local radio station, Clare FM, he maintained he had nothing to answer for, stating:  

“The Taoiseach and Tánaiste have stood firmly behind me on this. Why? Because I have done nothing wrong here. I merely passed on an invitation here to Minister Naughten. It was up to Minister Naughten to accept  or reject that invitation.”

Last week, the junior minister admitted to have met with David McCourt, head of the only consortium left in the running for the National Broadband Plan tender, on a number of occasions.

The Minister of State with responsibility for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection admitted to extending a dinner invitation, at the request of McCourt, to the then communications minister. 

The dinner was held in McCourt’s own home, which is just a few miles from Breen’s own house, he said. 

Breen said he does not have any role in the broadband plan – worth €500 million. He said at no stage was the project discussed by Naughten or McCourt at the dinner he attended, he said. 

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Health Minister Simon Harris have defended Breen in the last couple of days. 

‘Unwise’ 

When Varadkar was asked by TheJournal.ie on Monday about whether he accepted Breen’s explanation, the Taoiseach said he did. 

“I spoke to Pat Breen about it and Pat Breen’s explanation, which I accepted, is that Mr McCourt asked him to pass on the invitation, which he did. Pat, at the time, asked Denis Naughten as to whether it was okay for that meeting to happen, and it did.

“Pat Breen was present. But ultimately the decision as to whether it was appropriate or not to accept the invitation was one for Denis Naughten,” said Varadkar, who added that Breen had no role to play in decision-making process for the NBP. 

When asked did he think it was wise for a junior minister to extend an invitation to the communications minister from one of the bidders for the half a billion Euro broadband project, he said: 

“I am sure in retrospect we can all see it was unwise, but a resigning matter it is not.”

Asking on behalf of a constituent

The health minister has also come out batting for Breen, stating that Breen had merely asked a minister to meet a local constituent. Breen has said McCourt – the man bidding for the half a billion Euro contract – lives just 10 miles away from him. 

“Pat Breen asked a minister to meet a constituent, a neighbour, and Denis Naughten decided to do that,” said Harris. 

After the fallout of Naughten’s resignation, Breen said he has gotten to know McCourt on “a personal basis” and has visited his Co Clare home several times. He said he has also met him on other occasions in a private capacity.

Despite support from his party colleagues, members of the opposition have said Breen’s explanation of events are not good enough, with some such as Green Party leader Eamon Ryan questioning why Breen did not speak up about the dinner at MCourt’s house with Naughten, when the communications minister was facing intense questioning about a dinner he had with McCourt in New York.

At this point, the Dáil nor the Taoiseach were aware of further meetings, yet Breen remained silent. 

This week, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said Breen’s answers were “not credible”

Meanwhile, Breen’s constituency colleague Clare Independent TD Michael Harty has called on the junior minister to address the Dáil on the issues he has found himself embroiled in. 

This week, TheJournal.ie asked Breen’s office, as well as the Fine Gael Press Office, a number of questions about the junior minister’s relationship with McCourt.

At the time of publication there has been no response from his office.

A response from Fine Gael Press Office merely pointed to the statement released by Breen last week adding there would be no further comment. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		As it happened: Casey attacked over Traveller comments in first six-way TV debate
    63,215  106
    2
    		Traveller families plan silent demonstration at Peter Casey Thurles visit
    60,263  200
    3
    		Convicted rapist arrested after day-long armed stand-off at Dublin estate
    54,230  27
    Fora
    1
    		Kildare Village has been ordered to cull an anchor tenant store from its €50m extension
    552  0
    2
    		Sligo's Frankli is trying to cure firms of their 'big-bang approach' to staff feedback
    291  0
    3
    		A bus driver sacked for sharing 'shock' pictures of a faulty wheel has won an unfair dismissal claim
    156  0
    The42
    1
    		European weekend provides final audition for Schmidt's November squad
    20,923  36
    2
    		'Rory is number one... the rest of us are probably fighting for that second spot'
    19,410  33
    3
    		'She’s more of a role model to me than I am to her. She's just incredible, everything she's going through'
    18,670  3
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Love Island's Sam Bird is "devastated" over his split from Georgia Steel... it's The Dredge
    3,927  0
    2
    		Lena Dunham is enraged that women have to 'work extra hard' to have their symptoms recognised
    3,667  0
    3
    		Safety warnings issued to women suggest that flouting 'the rules' is to accept the outcome
    3,569  11

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Four arrested over killing of woman whose remains were found in 30km area of Wicklow Mountains
    Four arrested over killing of woman whose remains were found in 30km area of Wicklow Mountains
    Convicted rapist arrested after day-long armed stand-off at Dublin estate
    Almost €600,000 worth of cocaine and heroin seized in Dublin
    DUBLIN
    Driver caught travelling 162km/h on M1 Donabate
    Driver caught travelling 162km/h on M1 Donabate
    Court hears woman charged with attempted murder stood on road 'picking a victim'
    Woman arrested in connection with fatal shooting of young man
    GAVIN DUFFY
    Casey doubles down on anti-Traveller rhetoric in an otherwise unsurprising TV debate
    Casey doubles down on anti-Traveller rhetoric in an otherwise unsurprising TV debate
    As it happened: Casey attacked over Traveller comments in first six-way TV debate
    Player ratings: How did the presidential candidates fare in the Pat Kenny debate?
    PAT KENNY
    Complaints about Pat Kenny's treatment of Maria Steen during Eighth debates rejected by BAI
    Complaints about Pat Kenny's treatment of Maria Steen during Eighth debates rejected by BAI
    Pat Kenny to stay with Newstalk for at least another two years
    Muslim spokesperson apologises for saying it's acceptable for girls to undergo FGM

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie